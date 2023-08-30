No Seahawks players claimed off waivers

Tuesday the Seattle Seahawks, along with the other 31 NFL teams, pared their roster down to 53 players in preparation for the regular season, and on Wednesday will begin building the practice squad for the 2023 season. In between those, however, comes the waiver period, when the rest of the league has the ability to put in a claim on the players waived by the Seahawks.

The players Seattle waived between Sunday and Tuesday in order to take the roster from 90 players down to 53 were:

Joey Blount (waived/injured)

Vi Jones (waived/injured)

Jonathan Sutherland (waived/injured)

Holton Ahlers

Levi Bell

Lance Boykin

Greg Eiland

Matthew Gotel

John Hall

Cade Johnson

Matt Landers

Tyler Mabry

Patrick O’Connell

Ty Okada

Roderick Perry

Kendall Randolph

Jacob Sykes

SaRodorick Thompson

Easop Winston

Christian Young

Arquon Bush

Griffin Hebert

Tyjon Lindsey

Jalen McKenzie

Liam Ryan

Sal Cannella

Jordan Ferguson

Malik Flowers

Benjie Franklin

Justin Marshall

Chris Steele

Wayne Taulapapa

Now, after a night of worrying and complaining about these players potentially being poached from Seattle off waivers, the deadline for claims has passed.

The Seahawks claimed two players off waivers: CB Kyu Blu Kelly (Ravens) and LB Drake Thomas (Raiders). No players that Seattle waived were claimed. https://t.co/70qJQkFxg9 — Brady Henderson (@BradyHenderson) August 30, 2023

So, of the 32 players waived by the Seahawks since Sunday, none of them had claims put in by other teams, and all will be eligible to sign with the Seattle practice squad.