Seahawks add yet another LB off waivers

With roster cuts fresh in the rear view mirror and fans of the Seattle Seahawks starting to look forward to the season opener at Lumen Field against the Los Angeles Rams a week from Sunday, there is still a significant amount of roster churn to work through. Specifically, after all the players the Seahawks waived cleared waivers, the Hawks will need to create a pair of additional roster spots after being awarded a pair of defensive players off waivers.

The first of those awarded was rookie cornerback Kyu Blu Kelly out of Stanford, who was a fifth round pick of the Baltimore Ravens in the 2023 NFL Draft, while the second was an undrafted free agent outside linebacker who had signed with the Las Vegas Raiders after failing to hear his name called in the spring.

#Seahawks awarded Ky Blu Kelly, Drake Thomas off waivers — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) August 30, 2023

Drake Thomas is a bit undersized when it comes to playing linebacker in the NFL, measuring in a 5’11-1/4” and 223 pounds at his pro day at NC State in the spring. A tackling machine in college, Thomas recorded 292 tackles and 19.0 sacks during his four years with the Wolfpack. As Bob Condotta noted on Twitter, Thomas saw most of his playing time at inside linebacker during the preseason, but also played a significant amount on special teams.

Thomas was in camp with Raiders as a UDFA out of North Carolina State. Played as an ILB in preseason, per PFF: https://t.co/BJvb5l3b62 pic.twitter.com/dURl3Uu3Gg — Bob Condotta (@bcondotta) August 30, 2023

Check back later Wednesday to learn of the corresponding move the Hawks make in order to create space on the roster for Thomas.