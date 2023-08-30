 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Seahawks add yet another LB off waivers

After trimming the roster to 53 Tuesday, the Seahawks will have to create a pair of spots for players claimed off waivers Wednesday, including yet another linebacker.

By John Gilbert
With roster cuts fresh in the rear view mirror and fans of the Seattle Seahawks starting to look forward to the season opener at Lumen Field against the Los Angeles Rams a week from Sunday, there is still a significant amount of roster churn to work through. Specifically, after all the players the Seahawks waived cleared waivers, the Hawks will need to create a pair of additional roster spots after being awarded a pair of defensive players off waivers.

The first of those awarded was rookie cornerback Kyu Blu Kelly out of Stanford, who was a fifth round pick of the Baltimore Ravens in the 2023 NFL Draft, while the second was an undrafted free agent outside linebacker who had signed with the Las Vegas Raiders after failing to hear his name called in the spring.

Drake Thomas is a bit undersized when it comes to playing linebacker in the NFL, measuring in a 5’11-1/4” and 223 pounds at his pro day at NC State in the spring. A tackling machine in college, Thomas recorded 292 tackles and 19.0 sacks during his four years with the Wolfpack. As Bob Condotta noted on Twitter, Thomas saw most of his playing time at inside linebacker during the preseason, but also played a significant amount on special teams.

Check back later Wednesday to learn of the corresponding move the Hawks make in order to create space on the roster for Thomas.

