The Seattle Seahawks overhauled the defensive front during the offseason, completely revamping the defensive line and adding several new names and faces to the linebacking corps as well. At the same time, they used their top overall draft pick on cornerback Devon Witherspoon out of Illinois and signed free agent Julian Love away from the New York Giants in addressing the secondary.

With that in mind, it’s not the end of summer roster cuts if John Schneider and Pete Carroll aren’t trading for or claiming a defensive back off waivers, and that is exactly what has happened.

The Seahawks claimed DB Kyu Blu Kelly off of waivers from the Ravens. He was a 5th round pick this year. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) August 30, 2023

As Field Yates notes, Kyu Blu Kelly was a fifth round pick of the Baltimore Ravens in the 2023 NFL Draft, meaning the Seahawks now have Kelly under contract through the 2026 season should they opt to keep him around that long. Measuring in at a shade over six feet tall and sporting 32” arms, Kelly played in the 2023 Senior Bowl and has the profile the Hawks have looked for on the outside, while also possessing the 3-cone of the cornerbacks who have found success in the slot for Seattle under Carroll.

No word yet on the corresponding move to make space on the roster for Kelly, but Field Gulls will be sure to keep readers updated once that information becomes known.