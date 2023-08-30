The Seattle Seahawks claimed cornerback Kyu Blu Kelly and linebacker Drake Thomas off waivers on Wednesday, which meant that they had to make two corresponding moves on the 53-man roster to make room for the new arrivals.

It looks as if the first move is to let go of veteran cornerback Artie Burns. The former first-round pick received a lot of playing time at nickel in Saturday’s preseason finale against the Green Bay Packers, but evidently Seattle is going with the cheaper, younger option in the fifth-round rookie Kelly.

After claiming DB Kyu Blu Kelly on waivers today from the Ravens, the Seahawks now have released cornerback Artie Burns, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 30, 2023

Burns is a vested veteran and thus would’ve had his salary guaranteed for the year after Week 1. He can sign with any team he wants and not go through the waiver wire, or the Seahawks could potentially put him on the practice squad (or even the active roster again but without the guaranteed money). The former Pittsburgh Steeler and Chicago Bear signed with the Seahawks in 2022 but had limited playing time, primarily due to injury.

We’re still waiting on who will be removed from the 53-man roster (whether through waivers, release, or being placed on IR) to get Drake Thomas on the squad.