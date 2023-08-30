Report: Seahawks adding UDFA QB Holton Ahlers to practice squad

The Seattle Seahawks have their third QB! Or at least, they brought a third passer on as a member of the practice squad. Holton Ahlers is rejoining the team to help run the scout team offense, with some potential to get called up to the active roster on gameday. Brian Bailey reported the news earlier today.

Former Conley and ECU star @holtahlers12 has officially re-signed with the @Seahawks for the team’s practice squad. More tonight on @wnct9 @9OYSSports @ECUPiratesFB — Brian Bailey (@bbaileywnct) August 30, 2023

Without trying to be hyperbolic, Ahlers performed better than almost anybody would have expected given the circumstances. Holton was a star at East Carolina, setting basically every record in the ECU passing book, according to Sports Reference; he beat out retired NFL veteran David Garrard, who himself was once a successful QB at ECU. Interestingly enough, Gardner Minshew also played at ECU prior to joining the WSU Cougars. Still, Ahlers looked raw and far from ready to jump into NFL action. As do a lot of rookie passers.

Holton Ahlers preseason:

16/27 (59.3%) for 159 yards, 1 TD/1 int and 1 sack. 72.9 passer rating.



Anthony Richardson preseason:

13/29 (44.8%) for 145 yards, 0 TD/1 int and a sack. 45.9 passer rating.



Obviously preseason is truth and Ahlers is a better NFL QB than Richardson. pic.twitter.com/VANCygJEq7 — Diane Taylor ️‍⚧️ (@SeaDeeTaylor) August 30, 2023

No, I do not believe that this means he is destined to be the better pro than Anthony Richardson, but I like Holton Ahlers. From what I saw, he played with confidence and enthusiasm, and he seems to possess the physical tools required to be a dynamic player. He will help run the scout team, and thanks to the new “third QB rule,” he may be a gameday call-up in the event that the team needs to utilize an emergency passer. This is not a scenario anybody wants to see, but at least Ahlers looks like he would provide some excitement and keep defenses honest if called upon. I will leave you with this brief snippet from a scouting report courtesy of Sports Illustrated: