Report: Seahawks waive Jon Rhattigan

In a flurry of activity in the days leading up to the deadline for roster cuts Tuesday, the Seattle Seahawks made several moves to trim the roster from 90 players down to 53. One of the fringe players who made the cut Wednesday was third year linebacker Jon Rhattigan.

However, in the wake of being awarded a pair of defensive players off waivers, the Seahawks were forced to make moves Wednesday in order to stay in compliance with roster regulations. The first move, reported early Wednesday afternoon was the release of cornerback Artie Burns, with the second move coming later in the day.

#Seahawks released Jon Rhattigan and Jonathan Sutherland (IR removed, injury settlement) — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) August 30, 2023

Waiving Rhattigan creates the roster spot necessary for Drake Thomas, the rookie linebacker out of NC State claimed off waivers from the Las Vegas Raiders. Rhattigan will now go through waivers, and will be eligible to be signed to the practice squad Thursday should no other team put in a claim.

As for Jonathan Sutherland, his injury settlement opens the door for a return to the team - either the practice squad or the 53 man roster - later in the season, but not immediately. Under injury settlement rules, Sutherland is eligible to sign with another team after the injury settlement expires, whereas he must wait three weeks past the end of the injury settlement to return to Seattle.