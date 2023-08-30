 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Seahawks practice squad 2023 Seattle Seahawks initial practice squad is here!

Seahawks announce 15 members of practice squad

After trimming the roster to 53 Tuesday, Wednesday they announced the signing of 15 players to the initial practice squad.

By John Gilbert
Minnesota Vikings v Seattle Seahawks Photo by Christopher Mast/Getty Images

The big story around the NFL Tuesday was the cuts teams were forced to make to pare their rosters down from 90 players to 53. Then, once waivers ended on Wednesday the flurry of activity became reports of teams building out their practice squads, and late Wednesday the Seattle Seahawks announced that they have filled 15 of the 16 spots on the practice squad.

The players who are currently in those 15 spots are:

  • QB Holton Ahlers
  • RB Bryant Koback
  • RB SaRodorick Thompson
  • WR Cade Johnson
  • WR Matt Landers
  • WR Easop Winston
  • TE Tyler Mabry
  • C Joey Hunt
  • T Greg Eiland
  • NT Matt Gotel
  • OLB Levi Bell
  • LB Patrick O’Connell
  • CB Artie Burns
  • CB Lance Boykin
  • S Ty Okada

This, of course, leaves the Hawks with an open spot on the practice squad, and the logical signing to fill that spot would be linebacker Jon Rhattigan, assuming he clears waivers Thursday.

