Seahawks announce 15 members of practice squad

The big story around the NFL Tuesday was the cuts teams were forced to make to pare their rosters down from 90 players to 53. Then, once waivers ended on Wednesday the flurry of activity became reports of teams building out their practice squads, and late Wednesday the Seattle Seahawks announced that they have filled 15 of the 16 spots on the practice squad.

The players who are currently in those 15 spots are:

QB Holton Ahlers

RB Bryant Koback

RB SaRodorick Thompson

WR Cade Johnson

WR Matt Landers

WR Easop Winston

TE Tyler Mabry

C Joey Hunt

T Greg Eiland

NT Matt Gotel

OLB Levi Bell

LB Patrick O’Connell

CB Artie Burns

CB Lance Boykin

S Ty Okada

This, of course, leaves the Hawks with an open spot on the practice squad, and the logical signing to fill that spot would be linebacker Jon Rhattigan, assuming he clears waivers Thursday.