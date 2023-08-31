In Today’s Links: questions about the Seattle Seahawks’ depth at DT; questions about the health of the rookies; plus, Pete has a press conference. Thanks for being here. Enjoy yourself. Have a good day.
Seahawks News
Seahawks 53-man roster comparison: 2021, 2022, 2023 - Seaside Joe
How many changes have the Seahawks made in the last two years? Seaside Joe 1642
Seahawks take another risk, this time at defensive tackle « Seahawks Draft Blog
One injury to Jarran Reed and the Seahawks will have a crisis on their hands.
K.J.: Why Jamal Adams can make Seahawks a Super Bowl team - Seattle Sports
"If we get the absolute best of Jamal Adams, this is a legitimate Super Bowl-contending team," K.J. Wright said of the Seattle Seahawks.
Rost's Seattle Seahawks Q&A: Rookies, offense, and the IR - Seattle Sports
With the Seattle Seahawks preparing for Week 1 of the NFL season on Sept. 10, Stacy Rost answers three questions from social media.
Seahawks WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba (wrist) 'doing remarkably well,' coach Pete Carroll says - ESPN
A week removed from wrist surgery, Seahawks rookie WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba is back at practice with the hope of playing in the team's Sept. 10 opener.
Things We Learned From Pete Carroll - August 30, 2023 - Seahawks.com
News and notes from Seahawks coach Pete Carroll’s Wednesday press conference.
Seattle Seahawks Far From Finished Tweaking 53-Man Roster - Sports Illustrated Seattle Seahawks News, Analysis and More
While the Seattle Seahawks turned in their initial 53-man roster on Tuesday, more dominos will inevitably fall in coming days as waiver claims are awarded, a second waive of players are consequently released, and others land on injured reserve to open up spots.
NFC West News
49ers news: 16-man practice squad announced; Niners still without a kicker - Niners Nation
No kicker. Yet.
Niners HC Kyle Shanahan not entertaining trading Nick Bosa but 'can imagine' him missing games - NFL.com
Niners head coach Kyle Shanahan has been unsurprised for most of the standoff, but admitted Wednesday the situation has become a bit worrisome to the point he could see Nick Bosa missing game time. However, he was adamant his star pass rusher would not be
The Good and Not So Good from 49ers Roster Moves - Sports Illustrated San Francisco 49ers News, Analysis and More
The roster cutdown brings clarity in team preferences, the 49ers chose system experience and money commitments over upside.
Steve Wilks Testifies Against Steve Keim, Michael Bidwill - Sports Illustrated Arizona Cardinals News, Analysis and More
The Arizona Cardinals continue to stay in headlines due to a past involvement with Michael Bidwill, Steve Keim and Steve Wilks.
The Red Bird Reboot Podcast: for Arizona Cardinals fans Episode 3: Wrapping up Cards Preseason, Trades & Tanks? - Revenge of the Birds
The Arizona Cardinals have finalized their 53-man roster, who were the preseason performers and what can we expect from Josh Dobbs vs. Clayton Tune?
Rams will sign K Brett Maher after releasing Tanner Brown, losing Matt Gay - Turf Show Times
Brett Maher will help the Rams replace Matt Gay, who left during free agency
Los Angeles Rams Announce Full Practice Squad | Roster Tracker - Sports Illustrated LA Rams News, Analysis and More
As the Los Angeles Rams finalize their 53-man roster, follow here for up-to-date news on the latest roster cutdowns by Tuesday's 1 p.m. CT deadline.
Around The NFL
NFL 2023 season: 8 things to watch, from Ravens' new-look offense to Chris Jones' holdout - Yahoo Sports
Charles McDonald runs through the things he's most intrigued to watch, including the Jets' offense, Aaron Donald's toughest career test and the early coaching hot seat.
Why Dak Prescott isn’t reading into Cowboys trade for Trey Lance as much as you think - Yahoo Sports
Prescott heard what fans and analysts have speculated too, and addressed it with Yahoo Sports.
NFL Nation Fantasy Forecast - What to make of the backfield situations for the Jets and Seahawks - ESPN
Our NFL Nation reporters focus on the most pressing questions fantasy managers might have heading into the season, including what to make of the Jets' backfield.
Jim Irsay is clearly calling the shots on Jonathan Taylor - NBC Sports
Chris Ballard's comments to reporters make it clear that, on this one, his hands are tied.
Why each of the Top 10 Super Bowl contenders will (or won’t) hoist the Lombardi in February - The Athletic
A team-by-team look at the top Super Bowl contenders and that factors that will determine their postseason fate.
Move the Sticks: How much preseason performance matters & college football Week 1 preview - NFL.com
Daniel Jeremiah and Bucky Brooks are back with a new episode of Move the Sticks.
NFL 2023 cuts, waiver claims: Live updates, latest news and rumors as all 32 teams finalize rosters - CBSSports.com
Keep track of everything you need to know as NFL teams make initial waiver claims
2023 NFL predictions: Ranking the teams most likely to go from worst to first with Jets and Falcons on top - CBSSports.com
Which are the last-place teams from 2022 most likely to finish in first place in 2023? Glad you asked
Landing spots for the top free agents after roster cuts: Bailey Zappe, Bradley Roby and more | NFL News, Rankings and Statistics | PFF
From Bailey Zappe to Cade York, here are landing spots for four of the top players who cut before Tuesday's deadline.
