Seahawks News

Seahawks 53-man roster comparison: 2021, 2022, 2023 - Seaside Joe

How many changes have the Seahawks made in the last two years? Seaside Joe 1642

Seahawks take another risk, this time at defensive tackle « Seahawks Draft Blog

One injury to Jarran Reed and the Seahawks will have a crisis on their hands.

K.J.: Why Jamal Adams can make Seahawks a Super Bowl team - Seattle Sports

"If we get the absolute best of Jamal Adams, this is a legitimate Super Bowl-contending team," K.J. Wright said of the Seattle Seahawks.

Rost's Seattle Seahawks Q&A: Rookies, offense, and the IR - Seattle Sports

With the Seattle Seahawks preparing for Week 1 of the NFL season on Sept. 10, Stacy Rost answers three questions from social media.

Seahawks WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba (wrist) 'doing remarkably well,' coach Pete Carroll says - ESPN

A week removed from wrist surgery, Seahawks rookie WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba is back at practice with the hope of playing in the team's Sept. 10 opener.

Things We Learned From Pete Carroll - August 30, 2023 - Seahawks.com

News and notes from Seahawks coach Pete Carroll’s Wednesday press conference.

Seattle Seahawks Far From Finished Tweaking 53-Man Roster - Sports Illustrated Seattle Seahawks News, Analysis and More

While the Seattle Seahawks turned in their initial 53-man roster on Tuesday, more dominos will inevitably fall in coming days as waiver claims are awarded, a second waive of players are consequently released, and others land on injured reserve to open up spots.

NFC West News

49ers news: 16-man practice squad announced; Niners still without a kicker - Niners Nation

No kicker. Yet.

Niners HC Kyle Shanahan not entertaining trading Nick Bosa but 'can imagine' him missing games - NFL.com

Niners head coach Kyle Shanahan has been unsurprised for most of the standoff, but admitted Wednesday the situation has become a bit worrisome to the point he could see Nick Bosa missing game time. However, he was adamant his star pass rusher would not be

The Good and Not So Good from 49ers Roster Moves - Sports Illustrated San Francisco 49ers News, Analysis and More

The roster cutdown brings clarity in team preferences, the 49ers chose system experience and money commitments over upside.

Steve Wilks Testifies Against Steve Keim, Michael Bidwill - Sports Illustrated Arizona Cardinals News, Analysis and More

The Arizona Cardinals continue to stay in headlines due to a past involvement with Michael Bidwill, Steve Keim and Steve Wilks.

The Red Bird Reboot Podcast: for Arizona Cardinals fans Episode 3: Wrapping up Cards Preseason, Trades & Tanks? - Revenge of the Birds

The Arizona Cardinals have finalized their 53-man roster, who were the preseason performers and what can we expect from Josh Dobbs vs. Clayton Tune?

Rams will sign K Brett Maher after releasing Tanner Brown, losing Matt Gay - Turf Show Times

Brett Maher will help the Rams replace Matt Gay, who left during free agency

Los Angeles Rams Announce Full Practice Squad | Roster Tracker - Sports Illustrated LA Rams News, Analysis and More

As the Los Angeles Rams finalize their 53-man roster, follow here for up-to-date news on the latest roster cutdowns by Tuesday's 1 p.m. CT deadline.

Around The NFL

NFL 2023 season: 8 things to watch, from Ravens' new-look offense to Chris Jones' holdout - Yahoo Sports

Charles McDonald runs through the things he's most intrigued to watch, including the Jets' offense, Aaron Donald's toughest career test and the early coaching hot seat.

Why Dak Prescott isn’t reading into Cowboys trade for Trey Lance as much as you think - Yahoo Sports

Prescott heard what fans and analysts have speculated too, and addressed it with Yahoo Sports.

NFL Nation Fantasy Forecast - What to make of the backfield situations for the Jets and Seahawks - ESPN

Our NFL Nation reporters focus on the most pressing questions fantasy managers might have heading into the season, including what to make of the Jets' backfield.

Jim Irsay is clearly calling the shots on Jonathan Taylor - NBC Sports

Chris Ballard's comments to reporters make it clear that, on this one, his hands are tied.

Why each of the Top 10 Super Bowl contenders will (or won’t) hoist the Lombardi in February - The Athletic

A team-by-team look at the top Super Bowl contenders and that factors that will determine their postseason fate.

Move the Sticks: How much preseason performance matters & college football Week 1 preview - NFL.com

Daniel Jeremiah and Bucky Brooks are back with a new episode of Move the Sticks.

NFL 2023 cuts, waiver claims: Live updates, latest news and rumors as all 32 teams finalize rosters - CBSSports.com

Keep track of everything you need to know as NFL teams make initial waiver claims

2023 NFL predictions: Ranking the teams most likely to go from worst to first with Jets and Falcons on top - CBSSports.com

Which are the last-place teams from 2022 most likely to finish in first place in 2023? Glad you asked

Landing spots for the top free agents after roster cuts: Bailey Zappe, Bradley Roby and more | NFL News, Rankings and Statistics | PFF

From Bailey Zappe to Cade York, here are landing spots for four of the top players who cut before Tuesday's deadline.