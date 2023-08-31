Open thread: What are your thoughts on the Seahawks roster?

Roster cutdown day has come and gone, and the Seattle Seahawks have turned 90 players into 53. They did a little tinkering on Wednesday by letting Artie Burns go to the practice squad, and presumably they’ll try the same with Jon Rhattigan if he clears waivers. UDFA rookie linebacker Drake Thomas and fifth-round rookie cornerback Kyu Blu Kelly are the ones to take their respective places.

Usually the Seahawks manage to find a UDFA gem or two to make the active roster, and this year we have rookie wide receiver Jake Bobo as the standout training camp and preseason performer. Chris Stoll is the new long snapper and the other UDFA rookie to make it. Perhaps most interesting is that the entire practice squad consists of players who were a part of Seattle’s preseason, so they really got to keep just about everything in-house.

