Seahawks rookie returns to practice, but it’s not Devon Witherspoon

Good news! The banged up Seattle Seahawks rookie class just got a key player on defense back from injury.

It’s just that Devon Witherspoon isn’t the one I’m talking about.

There is nevertheless a positive story to come out of Seahawks practice on Wednesday. Fourth-round nose tackle, who missed all of preseason while dealing with a calf strain, is practicing again. Shoutout to our newest Field Gulls staff writer, the eagle-eyed Ted Zahn for the observation.

Not sure if it was reported yesterday by anyone, but it looks like Cameron Young is back on the field for the #Seahawks . Via https://t.co/9YuFl9i5TO pic.twitter.com/AxjDgV5vKt — Weapon Next/Logan Lynch/Ted Zahn (@WeaponNext) August 30, 2023

Rookie defensive tackle Cam Young has returned from injury to practice for the first time in weeks for the Seahawks. Much-needed depth, size behind Jarran Reed on the interior D-line.



DT Matt Gotel (341lbs) gives them size on the practice squad. — Gregg Bell (@gbellseattle) August 31, 2023

Seattle is expected to have Young and Jarran Reed as the top nose tackles on the depth chart, but there’s obviously concern about Cameron’s readiness given we’ve not seen him in game action.

Mike Morris is still not back from his shoulder injury and it’s still a possibility he is out longer term, but since we’re past roster cutdown day he can be put on IR without losing his entire rookie season.

Last week Pete Carroll said Witherspoon was on track to do some more stuff beyond walkthroughs. Well we’ve got another day or two of practice this week for that to be true, but at this rate you wonder if this hamstring injury is more serious than they’re letting on. I guess we’ll find out next week, because that’s when we’ll get official injury reports ahead of the regular season opener versus the Los Angeles Rams.