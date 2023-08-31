Seahawks Reacts Results: Competition at corner, battles in the trenches, and Jake Bobo!

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Seattle Seahawks fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate in the weekly emailed surveys.

Seahawks Reacts is back for another round, and the votes are in! Earlier this week, we asked readers their thoughts on a few different topics, ranging from the battle at corner to the emergence of not one but two rookie receivers, as well as which position groups are causing the most concern ahead of the regular season. While certain responses will come as little surprise (interior d-line, anyone?), others caught me a bit off guard.

Surprisingly (at least to me), the majority of respondents indicated Tre Brown will be the starter opposite Riq Woolen. Of course, this is reflective of Brown’s strong preseason and the uneven performance of returning 2022 starter Mike Jackson. Carroll has also been emphatic that Devon Witherspoon will be in the mix when he returns to the field, as well. Jackson ended up getting relegated to third, behind Brown and Spoon. This certainly speaks to the confidence in the team’s depth at corner!

Regarding concerns surrounding the offense and defense, I am not shocked to see fans pointing towards the trenches. The defensive line has seen a number of big departures (both figuratively and literally) this offseason, and many have been underwhelmed with the replacement options at nose tackle, in particular. On the opposite side of the ball, I was slightly surprised to see so many fans concerned about the Seattle O-line, but at the same time I can see why that is a focal point for improvement; hopefully second year players will take their expected leap and the team will find some stability inside beyond Damien Lewis.

Finally, we get back to the Jake Bobo question! The resounding chorus of fans cheering Bobo on has undoubtedly been one of the highlights of the preseason. At the same time, the fact that Jaxon Smith-Njigba has been out and just underwent wrist surgery has been a source of major concern, and even though he seems to be healing with astonishing speed, expectations are still unclear; his availability for Week 1 is not guaranteed, and even if he is active, there is some reason to wonder if the team will bring him along slowly during his rehab. My guess is that if they are uncertain, they won’t want to risk further injury to one of their two top overall picks. Jake Bobo is a logical candidate to pick up some of the snaps that would go to JSN, and as he displayed throughout the preseason, he has a knack for finding a way to make plays happen. For these reasons, I am not shocked to see a near even split on the poll.

We are about to find out answers to all these questions and more when the regular season for the Seattle Seahawks kicks off on September 10th against the LA Rams!

Check out DraftKings Sportsbook, the official sportsbook partner of SB Nation.

Odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.