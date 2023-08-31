Cutdown day has come and gone and just about every practice squad spot is filled across the NFL. We know who’s on the 53-man roster and practice squad for the Seattle Seahawks, but what about some notable ex-Seahawks on other teams?

For the purpose of defining “notable” the player must have been drafted by the Seahawks and/or played in at least one regular season game for Seattle. So JJ Arcega-Whiteside, who didn’t ever play for the Seahawks but was on the preseason roster last year, will not be on this list. Incidentally, he was released by the Atlanta Falcons. For what it’s worth, Ahkello Witherspoon did make the Los Angeles Rams’ roster, but he also never played a regular season game for the Seahawks.

Made the initial 53-man roster

CB Tre Flowers - Atlanta Falcons

TE Jimmy Graham - New Orleans Saints

S Ugo Amadi - New Orleans Saints

S Ryan Neal - Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TE Stephen Sullivan - Carolina Panthers (placed on IR)

RB Travis Homer - Chicago Bears

RB Rashaad Penny - Philadelphia Eagles

G Mark Glowinski - New York Giants

LB Cody Barton - Washington Commanders

OL George Fant - Houston Texans

CB Shaquill Griffin - Houston Texans

OLB Jadeveon Clowney - Baltimore Ravens

LS Tyler Ott - Baltimore Ravens

C Ethan Pocic - Cleveland Browns

WR Marquise Goodwin - Cleveland Browns

DT Poona Ford - Buffalo Bills

OL Duane Brown - New York Jets

DT Quinton Jefferson - New York Jets

DT Al Woods - New York Jets

CB DJ Reed - New York Jets

QB Russell Wilson - Denver Broncos

OLB Frank Clark - Denver Broncos

DE L.J. Collier - Arizona Cardinals

DL Kerry Hyder Jr - San Francisco 49ers (actually didn’t make the initial roster but was quickly re-signed)

Didn’t make the initial 53-man roster

WR Gary Jennings Jr - Carolina Panthers

S Jonathan Abram - New Orleans Saints (has since signed to Saints practice squad)

WR David Moore - Tampa Bay Buccaneers (has since signed to Buccaneers practice squad)

WR Penny Hart - Atlanta Falcons (placed on season-ending IR)

RB Godwin Igwebuike - Atlanta Falcons (has since signed to Falcons practice squad)

OL Germain Ifedi - Detroit Lions (has since signed with Buffalo Bills on active roster)

TE Darrell Daniels - Detroit Lions

QB Alex McGough - Green Bay Packers (has since signed to Packers practice squad)

WR Bo Melton - Green Bay Packers (has since signed to Packers practice squad)

WR Freddie Swain - Philadelphia Eagles

S Teez Tabor - Indianapolis Colts

TE Nick Vannett - Houston Texans (has since signed to Chargers practice squad)

OLB Jacob Martin - Houston Texans (has since signed with Indianapolis Colts)

CB Sidney Jones - Cincinnati Bengals (has since signed to Bengals practice squad)

WR Laquon Treadwell - Baltimore Ravens (has since signed to Ravens practice squad)

LB Tanner Muse - Pittsburgh Steelers (has since been claimed by Los Angeles Chargers)

WR Philip Dorsett - Las Vegas Raiders (has since signed to Broncos practice squad)

RB Tony Jones Jr - Denver Broncos (reportedly signed with Saints practice squad but not yet official)

OL Kyle Fuller - Denver Broncos

If you don’t remember Darrell Daniels, then you’re forgiven since he never caught a pass for Seattle. He was a reserve TE while Ed Dickson was out injured and played in 9 games back in the 2018 season. Everyone else I reckon you’ve heard of within the past few seasons.

So there you have it! There’s your update on former Seahawks across the NFL.