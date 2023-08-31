Linebacker Jon Rhattigan made the Seattle Seahawks’ initial 53-man roster, only to be waived on the next day. Expectation was that with a free space on the 16-man practice squad, Rhattigan would fill that spot assuming he cleared waivers. Well Rhattigan did clear waivers, but the practice squad will be rounded out by someone else.

Center/Guard Ben Brown has reportedly agreed to be the 16th man in the Seahawks’ initial practice squad. This comes as the Seattle Times’ Bob Condotta reports that Joey Hunt, who’s also on the practice squad, suffered an injury prior to the Green Bay Packers game. Rookie Olu Oluwatimi has also been on the mend with his elbow injury, and while he played last week, Ben Brown might be another emergency option at the position.

Ben Brown, who isn’t related to Seahawks starting center Evan Brown, went undrafted out of Ole Miss before being signed by the Cincinnati Bengals in 2022. Ben’s rookie year ended on injured reserve in preseason, and he didn’t make the initial 53-man roster for Cincinnati this season. Most of Brown’s snaps in preseason came at guard, which mirrors his guard/center split in college.

In other news, safety Joey Blount was released from injured reserve with a settlement (length unknown), making him a free agent. So for the time being, Blount and Rhattigan are two players from the 2022 squad who don’t have a place on the active roster or practice squad for this year’s Seahawks team.