Seahawks shuffle practice squad, bring Jon Rhattigan back

The Seattle Seahawks continue to make ch-ch-ch-ch-changes to the practice squad, and just when it looked like Jon Rhattigan is out, he’s actually back in.

Seattle signed the former Army linebacker to the 16-man roster, as well as recently waived former Los Angeles Rams cornerback Robert Rochell. The two players removed from the practice squad were quarterback Holton Ahlers and offensive lineman Greg Eiland.

Rhattigan actually made the initial 53-man roster on Tuesday, but was waived on Wednesday to make room for linebacker Drake Thomas, who was claimed off waivers from the Las Vegas Raiders. When Rhattigan went unclaimed, it seemed logical to think he’d fill what was a vacant spot on the practice squad. Former Bengals OL Ben Brown got that spot instead, so it briefly looked like Jon would be a free agent.

Rochell was drafted by the Rams in the fourth round of the 2021 NFL Draft. At 6’2” and 195 he fits the typical profile of a Seahawks corner. After making five starts as a rookie before ending the year on IR, Rochell quickly fell out of favor in 2022 and only played 26 defensive snaps for the entire season, but he did have a lot of special teams action.

So the current practice squad looks like this: