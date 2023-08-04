In Today’s Links: Charbonnet returns, Witherspoon is playing his heart out, DT may be out for a few days. A couple players return to the field, a couple more leave the field for our Seattle Seahawks. The march continues, one day closer to the first game of the season. Hold steady.

Seahawks News

Seahawks training camp Thursday notes: Zach Charbonnet returns - Seaside Joe

Zach Charbonnet returned to practice on Thursday, but Darrell Taylor was added to the list of injury concerns. Pete Carroll says that Taylor has a “shoulder sprain” that won’t require surgery, so it is a situation to monitor but may not result in a prolonged absence.

Geno Smith will not face DUI charges from January 2022 arrest - NBC Sports

Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith said after his January 2022 arrest on suspicion of DUI that he didn't foresee “any problem” and expected "those things will be worked out."

Cowherd: Seahawks' Pete Carroll was 'tone-deaf' but has 'pivoted' - Seattle Sports

FOX Sports' Colin Cowherd has criticized Seattle Seahawks coach Pete Carroll over the years, but credited him for a key thing on Brock & Salk.

Training Camp Observations Aug. 3, 2023 - Seahawks.com

News, notes and observations from the seventh practice of Seahawks camp.

Thursday Round-Up - August 3, 2023 - Seahawks.com

From training with teammates across the country, to a new diet, Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith continues to make offseason adjustments to extend success.

Seahawks training camp: Zach Charbonnet returns, Darrell Taylor injured - The Athletic

Charbonnet is back, although Kenneth Walker III remains out with a groin injury. Boye Mafe will step in for Taylor.

Devon Witherspoon 'Bringing Lots of Juice' to Seattle Seahawks' Defense - Sports Illustrated Seattle Seahawks News, Analysis and More

Playing to his reputation as soon as the pads came out, rookie cornerback Devon Witherspoon has been racking up big hits in his first training camp for the Seattle Seahawks and setting the tone for the rest of the defense.

NFC West News

49ers Quarterback observations: Brock Purdy finds his groove on Day 7 - Niners Nation

Brock Purdy looks better on Day 7. Sam Darnold isn’t too shabby. Trey Lance turns it over, but that’s not the story

The Good and Not So Good from Day 7 of 49ers Training Camp 2023 - Sports Illustrated San Francisco 49ers News, Analysis and More

Breaking down the good and not so good from Day 6 of San Francisco 49ers training camp 2023.

Arizona Cardinals Camp Notes: Young Guys Shine in Pads - Sports Illustrated Arizona Cardinals News, Analysis and More

The Arizona Cardinals held their second full-padded practice on Thursday - here's our takeaways.

Budda Baker’s contract, training camp takeways, Kyler Murray press conference and more - Revenge of the Birds

We discuss all that has happened the first week of training camp for the Arizona Cardinals.

Rams’ Cooper Kupp injury: What Sean McVay would do without top receiver - Turf Show Times

Nobody except their opponents wants Rams to play without Cooper Kupp, but Sean McVay could survive

Los Angeles Rams' Sean McVay Speaks Out On 'Frustrating' Practices: 'I Know That We Can Be Better' - Sports Illustrated LA Rams News, Analysis and More

Los Angeles Rams coach Sean McVay shared his thoughts on how the Rams' young players are showing their inexperience in training camp

Around The NFL

Trevon Diggs trash-talking Dak Prescott made waves. Here’s why Cowboys love it - Yahoo Sports

This isn't the first time Diggs or other defenders have chirped at Dallas' franchise quarterback. It's worked out pretty well before.

David Montgomery, Jahmyr Gibbs will be 'two-headed monster' at RB, Dan Campbell says - ESPN

Lions coach Dan Campbell envisions a "two-headed monster" at running back with veteran David Montgomery and rookie Jahmyr Gibbs.

Top 100 Players of 2023, Nos. 20-11: Josh Jacobs leads three Raiders; Aaron Donald drops down - NFL.com

It's that time of year again, when NFL players cast their votes to identify the best in the league heading into the 2023 NFL season. Which players joined Raiders RB Josh Jacobs from Nos. 20-11?

'Inside Training Camp Live' Buzz: Lions aim to live up to hype; Josh Allen offers new look for Bills' offense - NFL.com

The 2023 regular season is just around the corner, and NFL Network has you covered with wall-to-wall training camp coverage each day starting at 10 a.m. ET.

After Commanders sale, what now for the women who stood up to Dan Snyder? - The Athletic

"It's not every day a group of women defeat a white, billionaire man," said Emily Applegate, who is fighting to retake control of her life.

2023 NFL awards predictions: Best rookies feature interesting trends, Chargers and Pats have long shots - CBSSports.com

Breaking down best bets and long shots for the 2023 Offensive Rookie of the Year and Defensive Rookie of the Year awards

NFL training camp roundup: Highlights and storylines from Aug. 3 | NFL News, Rankings and Statistics | PFF

All the key storylines from the day's training camp practices.

NFL quarterback kryptonite: The biggest weaknesses for all NFC starting QBs in 2023 | NFL News, Rankings and Statistics | PFF

Breaking down each NFC starting quarterback's biggest weakness heading into the 2023 NFL season.