Casual Friday open thread: Your first job

To kick off August, let’s talk about our first jobs. Maybe some of you have had your first job double as your only job, but it’s still your first!

My first informal job was a dog walker for my neighbor, which was fun and has several side stories to tell another time. I was a grocery store clerk for a major chain, and that was my first proper job. This lasted for roughly a couple of weeks, which tells you how well that went. I remember losing my name tag on day one while collecting carts. It was a blessing in disguise, as I’ve been with SB Nation in some capacity for 11 years. I’ve held multiple roles within SBN (including this one) but it’s all functionally the same to me.

