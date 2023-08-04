NFL suspends Seahawks receiver Dee Eskridge for six games

Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Dee Eskridge has been suspended by the NFL for six games for violating the league’s personal conduct policy.

“We are aware of the situation involving Dee Eskridge and have followed league and law enforcement protocol,” the Seahawks wrote in a statement.

Eskridge is allowed to participate in practice and preseason games, but he won’t be allowed to play in Seattle’s first half-dozen regular season games. With an early bye week, he won’t be eligible to return until Week 7 (Oct. 22) against the Arizona Cardinals.

Drafted in the second round of the 2021 NFL Draft, Eskridge has spent much of his brief Seahawks career unavailable due to injury, and he’s been ineffective while on the field. Through 20 games played he has just 17 catches (on 33 targets) for 122 yards and 1 touchdown. Eskridge entered this season arguably competing for a roster spot following the first-round selection of Jaxon Smith-Njigba.

This is a breaking story and based off the Seahawks’ statement this may be a criminal matter, but once we get confirmation we will update this article with any new details as soon as possible.