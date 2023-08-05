Some troubling news out of Seattle Seahawks training camp early on.

Besides Dee Eskridge, Darrell Taylor in a sling, or the running back health issues.

I’m talking about red zone targets to DK Metcalf.

On multiple days thus far, it’s been a point of emphasis to draw plays for Metcalf in end zone drills.

And to put it bluntly, all I’m really wondering, is if maybe, we could stop doing that?

Metcalf was the worst most-used end zone threat last season.

Seattle made DK Metcalf the 6th-most targeted receiver inside the 20 last season, tied with Davante Adams.

The result was the only player besides Garrett Wilson to convert under half their targets inside the top-15.

It’s pretty abysmal, and has looked the same this far in summer. Last week, I saw Metcalf jump too early for one ball, and grab an end zone pass on another but lose the ball to the ground.

The conversation then moves from Metcalf alone, to the offensive struggles in the red zone as a team. Mina Kimes discussed just this thing earlier this week:

The Seahawks offense was really good last year...except in the red zone, where they ranked 28th in scoring efficiency.



Enter Jaxon Smith-Njigba.



The Seahawks offense was really good last year...except in the red zone, where they ranked 28th in scoring efficiency.

Enter Jaxon Smith-Njigba.

The Jaxon Smith-Njigba conversation has been fierce since the minute they drafted him. Seattle’s just so much more balanced ( which means deep) in what they should be able to scheme, and hopefully accomplish.

On the other side of the spectrum, counterpart Tyler Lockett saw 15 targets and converted 11 of them, for the third highest rate behind only Juju Smith-Schuster and Amon-Ra St. Brown. He’s fine, has always been fine, will probably be fine until the day he retires.

Maybe we steal a few looks from Metcalf, create a few extra opportunities for Smith-Njigba, see if the Seahawks can get that Red Zone Offense up from 28th last year.