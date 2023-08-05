Lots to digest from the Seattle Seahawks’ scrimmage yesterday. If you are want to, continue reading the links below for further thoughts, analysis, and roster updates. Let us know what you thought of the game (if you attended!). Do you have any interest in the now yearly team scrimmage? Are you subsequently more or less excited about the preseason opener? Did any one individual player stand out to you?

Seahawks News

Seahawks mock game: What we learned from Friday's scrimmage - Seaside Joe

Seahawks injury news, depth chart updates, rosterization: Seaside Joe 1616

Seahawks running back group takes another hit as rookie Kenny McIntosh sprains knee - AP

Seattle Seahawks rookie running back Kenny McIntosh suffered a sprained knee in the team’s mock game on Friday night, another hit to a position group thinned by injuries early in training camp. McIntosh was injured when he was pulled down awkwardly early in the second half of the scrimmage. McIntosh emerged after several minutes and later had a large wrap placed around his left knee.

Video: Seattle Seahawks' Oluwatimi on rookie season expectations - Seattle Sports

Seattle Seahawks rookie center Olu Oluwatimi joined Seattle Sports' Wyman and Bob to talk about the transition to the NFL and more.

Rost: Latest takeaways, injury news from Seahawks training camp - Seattle Sports

Stacy Rost has the latest from Seattle Seahawks training camp, including takeaways, injury news and fun quotes from player interviews.

Seahawks' Dee Eskridge suspended 6 games under personal conduct policy - ESPN

Seahawks wide receiver Dee Eskridge was suspended six games Friday for violating the NFL's personal conduct policy.

Football Fest Observations - August 4, 2023 - Seahawks.com

News, notes and observations from the Seahawks’ mock game at Lumen Field.

Is Boye Mafe Ready to Take Flight For Seattle? - Locked On Seahawks Podcast - Sports Illustrated Seattle Seahawks News, Analysis and More

Receiving first-team reps with Darrell Taylor sidelined, Boye Mafe may have the door open to a starting spot on the Seattle Seahawks' defensive front with a critical mock game looming on Friday.

NFC West News

49ers training camp, Day 8: Brock Purdy and George Kittle shine on Friday - Niners Nation

Brock Purdy knows who to lean on, while Taco Charlton and a UDFA continue to impress.

The Good and Not So Good from Day 8 of 49ers Training Camp 2023 - Sports Illustrated San Francisco 49ers News, Analysis and More

Breaking down the good and not so good from Day 8 of San Francisco 49ers training camp 2023.

Trey Lance feels 100 percent, isn't thinking about his ankle - NBC Sports

The 49ers have plenty of questions at quarterback.

Cardinals QB Kyler Murray ‘champing at the bit’ to play, still long shot for Week 1 - The Athletic

Cardinals brass has been impressed with the way Murray has attacked his rehab. “He’s doing everything. We're real happy with his progress.”

Arizona Cardinals Add Much Needed RB Help - Sports Illustrated Arizona Cardinals News, Analysis and More

The Arizona Cardinals have signed Marlon Mack, according to the team.

Cardinals’ Zaven Collins...imagine if... - Revenge of the Birds

Imagine if Zaven turns out to be as good an edge as Will Anderson Jr.

Rams training camp position battles: Will Quentin Lake start at LB? - Turf Show Times

With many positions up for grabs, Rams’ Quentin Lake reportedly moves to LB

Los Angeles Rams DC Raheem Morris: Young Players 'Got To Step Up' as Leaders - Sports Illustrated LA Rams News, Analysis and More

Los Angeles Rams defensive coordinator Raheem Morris "tired" of the media writing about Aaron Donald's "greatness."

Around The NFL

Patriots reward Pro Bowler Matthew Judon with contract boost - Larry Brown Sports

The New England Patriots rewarded 4-time Pro Bowler Matthew Judon with the contract improvement he was waiting for.

Darren Waller has been exactly what the New York Giants needed - ESPN

Quarterback Daniel Jones and coach Brian Daboll have been impressed with the tight end's versatility during training camp.

NFL training camp 2023 live updates: Bryce Young sees pressure - ESPN

Two young QBs were among those feeling the heat on Friday. Here are the best photos, videos and notes from across the league, plus insight from our reporters.

Sean Payton's remarks put searing spotlight on Broncos; Justyn Ross poised for star turn on Chiefs? - NFL.com

In the wake of Sean Payton's headline-grabbing comments, the NFL spotlight shines bright on Denver? Can the Broncos meet their new coach's expectations? Plus, a potential star turn in Kansas City and a potential savior in Minnesota.

Top 10 quarterbacks entering the 2023 NFL season - NFL.com

"The Top 100 Players of 2023" continues on NFL+ with the finale on August 7. Four quarterbacks rank among the final 10 selections. With that in mind, Maurice Jones-Drew provides his own ranking of the top 10 QBs entering the season.

Must-see NFL players this preseason: Dynamic rookie QB, Patriots defenders and others worth a closer look - CBSSports.com

The preseason kicked off Thursday night with the Hall of Fame Game

NFL training camp roundup: Highlights and storylines from Aug. 4 | NFL News, Rankings and Statistics | PFF

All the key storylines from the day's training camp practices.