Seahawks corner Andrew Whitaker suffers season-ending injury at mock game

An unfortunately abrupt end to the season for the first-year NFL player.

By DianeTaylor
NFL: Seattle Seahawks at Kansas City Chiefs Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

We are less than a week into August and the injury news is starting to pile up. While some of the recent announcements have sounded tentatively precautionary, the inevitable long-term injuries are popping up as well. Most recently, the Seattle Seahawks announced that recent free agent signing and former XFL player Andrew Whitaker suffered a patellar tendon injury during Friday’s mock game that will require surgery.

He could be seen leaving the stadium on a cart on Friday afternoon. Andrew Whitaker was only recently signed, having joined the team last week. He spent one season with the Houston Roughnecks in the XFL after going undrafted in 2022. is athletic and tall, standing 6’1” height and possessing 4.3 speed, making it particularly unfortunate that he wont get a chance to show his stuff on a defense that has featured so many productive lanky corners in Pete Carroll’s tenure. As you may recall from last week’s post:

Whitaker played college football for the Washington University Bears, a Division III program in St Louis, Missouri. Unfortunately few highlights are readily available from those days, but I was able to track down this blocked kick!

