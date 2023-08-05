The Seattle Seahawks could potentially be without 2022 seventh-round pick Dareke Young for the foreseeable future.

Young did not play in Friday’s mock game at Lumen Field. Head coach Pete Carroll says that Young has a hip/groin issue, and there’s a possibility that he actually has a sports hernia. With nothing confirmed yet, Young’s timetable for a return is unknown.

Another issue in Seattle's WR corps: Dareke Young is being examined for a possible sports hernia. He didn't play tonight. Said Pete Carroll: "Right now we don’t have a decisive plan whether he needs any work. Right now we’re just going to rest him and see if he can bounce back." — Brady Henderson (@BradyHenderson) August 5, 2023

Tyler Lockett was also held out of the mock game with minor tightness, but it doesn’t sound any more troubling beyond that.

Young saw his playing time increase towards the end of last season following injuries to Dee Eskridge and Marquise Goodwin. Not only did Young grab a couple of passes, he also lined up at fullback. There was expectation that Young could see an increased role in the offense in his second season.

Seattle’s wide receiver depth below the Lockett/DK Metcalf/Jaxon Smith-Njigba trio is looking uncertain at this point. They will be without Dee Eskridge for the opening six games of the regular season following his February domestic violence arrest, and depending on Young’s status he could miss an extended period of time with injury. This opens the door for the likes of Jake Bobo (a mock game standout), Matt Landers, Cade Johnson, Cody Thompson, and others to stake their claim for a roster spot.