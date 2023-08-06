Some of our key players are hurt, one of them is suspended. Some of our depth has taken a step forward and met the challenge. The Seattle Seahawks have some things to figure out. First preseason game is on Thursday. What are you anticipating? Who(m) do you see filling the gaps in the roster? Who needs to excel on Thursday? We wait, patiently. Thursday. Let’s go.

Seahawks News

Seahawks injuries, suspensions at WR: 2 players who could come off the bubble - Seaside Joe

Dareke Young injury: 2 WRs on Bubble who could win jobs on 53-man roster

Devon Witherspoon is being optimized through practice reps - Seahawks Wire

As Devon Witherspoon settles in from the notoriety of the 2023 NFL Draft, his focus has turned to optimizing his skill set at Training Camp.

Seahawks running back group takes another hit as rookie Kenny McIntosh sprains knee - KIRO7

Seattle Seahawks rookie running back Kenny McIntosh suffered a sprained knee in the team’s mock game on Friday night, another hit to a position group thinned by injuries early in training camp.

Curtis Allen’s mock game notes « Seahawks Draft Blog

This is a guest post by Curtis Allen…

Why Ray Roberts is so high on Seahawks rookie C Olu Oluwatimi - Seattle Sports

Former NFL OL Ray Roberts is very high on Seattle Seahawks rookie center Olu Oluwatimi, as he shared with Wyman and Bob.

Seahawks camp: Boye Mafe, defense take big strides in mock game despite injuries - The Athletic

Mafe, who has drawn major praise from Pete Carroll, made a big play Friday. Meanwhile, the Seahawks had another injury at running back.

Takeaways From Seattle's Mock Game - Locked On Seahawks Podcast - Sports Illustrated Seattle Seahawks News, Analysis and More

While Geno Smith, DK Metcalf, and Bobby Wagner made several great plays as expected, a handful of surprise contributors enjoyed stellar performances in the Seattle Seahawks annual mock game on Friday.

NFC West News

49ers training camp, Day 9: Sam Darnold struggles in Brock Purdy’s absence - Niners Nation

No Brock Purdy today, as the energy was down before a day off.

The Good and Not So Good from Day 9 of 49ers Training Camp 2023 - Sports Illustrated San Francisco 49ers News, Analysis and More

Breaking down the good and not so good from Day 9 of San Francisco 49ers training camp 2023.

Sights, Sounds From Arizona Cardinals Red and White Practice - Sports Illustrated Arizona Cardinals News, Analysis and More

The Arizona Cardinals held their red and white practice today - here's our observations.

5 Takeaways from the Arizona Cardinals’ Red-White Training Camp Practice - Revenge of the Birds

Who showed up and showed out at the team’s annual fan appreciation scrimmage to end this year’s training camp?

Rams sign TE Camren McDonald and he makes immediate impression - Turf Show Times

Rams tight end Camren McDonald could be a contributor early if he keeps this up

Los Angeles Rams 'Really, Really Pleased' With Rookie WR Puka Nacua - Sports Illustrated LA Rams News, Analysis and More

The Los Angeles Rams continue to tout the summer that rookie receiver Puka Nacua has had.

Around The NFL

Ex-Cowboys QB could make Broncos' roster - Larry Brown Sports

A former Dallas Cowboys quarterback appears poised to make the Denver Broncos' 53-man roster due in large part to the new emergency QB rule.

Highlights from Hall of Fame class of 2023 enshrinement speeches: DeMarcus Ware, Darrelle Revis, Joe Thomas and more - Yahoo Sports

Zach Thomas, Darrelle Revis and Joe Thomas were among the Hall of Fame's newest class.

Russell Wilson and other Broncos starters will play in preseason opener, per Sean Payton - Yahoo Sports

Ex-Broncos coach Nathanial Hackett didn't play any starters during the 2022 preseason.

Colts sign tight ends Nick Eubanks, Michael Jacobson - NBC Sports

The Colts have two new tight ends on their 90-man roster.

Tua Tagovailoa addresses offense after uneven Dolphins scrimmage - ESPN

The last time Tua Tagovailoa suited up was Christmas Day in Green Bay, where he suffered a season-ending concussion.

Bears add Yannick Ngakoue to bolster league-worst pass rush - ESPN

If the defensive end replicates the 9.5 sack season he had a year ago in Indianapolis, a long-term deal by the time he turns 30 might be attainable.

Jets CB Sauce Gardner graduates from University of Cincinnati, honored with his own day - NFL.com

New York Jets cornerback Sauce Gardner got the opportunity to receive his diploma from the University of Cincinnati on Friday.

Every NFL team's most likely future Hall of Famer: Patrick Mahomes, Aaron Rodgers locks; T.J. Watt closing in - CBSSports.com

Many of these players will likely receive a spot in Canton, Ohio