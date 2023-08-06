The Seattle Seahawks returned to the Virginia Mason Athletic Center (VMAC) practice field on Sunday, two days removed from Friday evening’s scrimmage at Lumen Field. This training camp session was closed off to the fans, but spectators will get a chance to watch in-person again on Tuesday, Aug. 8.

By far the biggest news of the day was cornerback Riq Woolen returning from the Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) list after undergoing offseason knee surgery. Seattle’s top corner only did light drills on Sunday, so he’ll be eased back into work and we’ll have a clearer picture of the Seahawks secondary pretty soon.

Let’s get to the other news and notes of the day:

News

Seahawks make a pair of roster moves

Seattle brought back defensive tackle Roderick Perry II about a minute or so after waiving him to make room for Robert Cooper III. Now they’re on the depth chart together, so there are more bodies along the defensive interior.

On the flip side, the Seahawks waived defensive end M.J. Anderson. There is going to be an open roster spot theoretically since Andrew Whittaker is out for the year with a patellar tendon injury. He hasn’t been placed on IR yet so for now Seattle is at the 90-man limit.

Notes

Evan Brown has the inside track on starting job

Having started the mock game on Friday, Evan Brown got first-team reps over rookie center Olusegun Oluwatimi on Sunday. Pete Carroll indicated that Brown would be the starter if the season started today.

Pete Carroll says if season started today, Evan Brown would be the starting center. Brown worked with starters again today after also starting the mock game Friday. — Bob Condotta (@bcondotta) August 6, 2023

Seahawks legends Cliff Avril, Michael Bennett at camp

...I mean, not to actually play. They’re both retired. But that doesn’t mean they aren’t helping out by coaching the current roster.

Uchenna Nwosu working with pass rush specialist BT Jordan. And Cliff Avril. pic.twitter.com/csdOyXy5H2 — Dugar, Michael-Shawn (@MikeDugar) August 6, 2023

Michael Bennett here today helping coach the DLs a little. pic.twitter.com/Aebczcidgg — Bob Condotta (@bcondotta) August 6, 2023

Tyler Lockett limited in drills

Lockett is dealing with minor tightness, per Coach Carroll, so they’re being cautious with his return and holding him out of team drills.

Injury Updates

“Good news” on Kenny McIntosh

Rookie running back Kenny McIntosh, who sprained his knee in the mock game and didn’t return to action. While McIntosh obviously didn’t practice today, it looks like his injury is a short-term one.

“Very good news,” Carroll said via Seahawks.com. “He’s got a sprain that might be a couple of weeks. It looked nasty, but the flexible, extraordinary athlete that he is, he made it through that awkward position that he got in, and came out OK. He’s walking around and all that, he’s got a little swelling. We think it’s like a first-degree type of sprain, so we were very lucky there.”

Jordyn Brooks on the verge of leaving PUP list

Having torn his ACL in January, linebacker Jordyn Brooks appears to be closing in on recovering to the point of leaving the PUP list perhaps sooner than many had anticipated. Perhaps there’s a chance Brooks will be ready for Week 1 after all.

Carroll said today Jordyn Brooks is "really close'' to coming off PUP saying "he and Jamal (Adams) both look really good.'' — Bob Condotta (@bcondotta) August 6, 2023

Dre’Mont Jones injures toe

Big free agent signing Dre’Mont Jones suffered what is hopefully a minor toe injury in practice. The defensive lineman left drills early, but it doesn’t appear serious for now.

“He did something on his toe,” Carroll said. “Just banged his toe on the ground or something like that, but I don’t know the extent of it. I think (he’s OK), I don’t know any more than that.”

Darrell Taylor close to returning, Dareke Young still out

The fourth-year pass rusher has been sidelined with a shoulder injury for the past few days, but Carroll says we should expect to see him back in practice imminently. Meanwhile they’re still taking it a day at a time with wide receiver Dareke Young, who’s still out with a hip/groin issue that could be a sports hernia.

The Seahawks’ preseason opener is Thursday, Aug. 10 against the Minnesota Vikings.