Seahawks waive DE MJ Anderson

Friday evening the Seattle Seahawks took to the turf at Lumen Field for the annual preseason mock game, and it gave fans their first chance to see what the new look defensive front could do. However, in the wake of the game it has been revealed that rookie running back Kenny McIntosh is now dealing with a sprained knee, while second year wide receiver and special teamer Dareke Young is being held out with a sports hernia.

Early Sunday the Seahawks were reported to be set to sign defensive tackle Roderick Perry, after waiving Perry just days prior. However, the question associated with any signing is where would the roster spot be found, as until the Seahawks made a move, either waiving a player or officially moving someone to injured reserve and ending their season. Sunday afternoon that question was answered when Seattle made a move to free up a roster spot.

The #Seahawks made a roster move ahead of Sunday's practice: https://t.co/uoZ7fWuGNA — John Boyle (@johnpboyle) August 6, 2023

MJ Anderson was an undrafted free agent signed back May after the 2023 NFL Draft, but apparently did not show enough in a crowded defensive line room to warrant getting preseason snaps against the Minnesota Vikings on Thursday.