Riq Woolen activated from the PUP list

On the first day of training camp the Seattle Seahawks surprised some observers when placing a half dozen players on the physically unable to perform list. Several of the players who landed on the list were expected by most fans and observers to start training camp on the the PUP list, including Jamal Adams, Jordyn Brooks and Bryan Mone.

However, the inclusion of Noah Fant and Riq Woolen surprised many fans, as the team had kept Fant’s offseason knee surgery under wraps, while reports at the time of Woolen’s surgery back in June had indicated he would be ready ahead of camp opening. Regardless of whether or not Pete Carroll had been overly optimistic regarding Woolen’s status earlier in the summer, the announcement Sunday is exactly what Seattle fans have been waiting to hear.

The @Seahawks added one player and announced that CB Riq Woolen passed his physical this morning. #GoHawks https://t.co/JTSeAw8Pya — Seahawks PR (@seahawksPR) August 6, 2023

So, Woolen has passed his physical and has been activated from the PUP list to the 90-man roster, which means he is now eligible to participate fully in practice. It won’t be a surprise if the Seahawks work him back in during the coming days, and it seems unlikely he suits up against the Minnesota Vikings for the preseason opener on Thursday.

What does bear watching in the coming days and weeks is which of the starting spots at outside corner that have been occupied by Tre Brown and Mike Jackson so far in camp.

As noted in the tweet from the Seahawks, the team also made official the signing of defensive tackle Roderick Perry, which had been reported earlier Sunday morning by Aaron Wilson of KPRC2.