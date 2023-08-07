Jake Bobo is catching passes, Riq Woolen is back on the field, Pete talks Witherspoon and the slot position. More practice photos! Oh my! Seattle Seahawks preseason opener is on Thursday. Just a few more sleepless nights and the ‘Hawks are back on the field.

Seahawks training camp notes from Sunday: Riq's Return - Seaside Joe

Riq Woolen comes back to the field, Dre'Mont Jones is helped off of it: 8/6/2023

Pete Carroll comments on Devon Witherspoon playing nickel - Seahawks Wire

Carroll is clearly looking to put the boom back into his secondary.

Will Bobby Wagner's return fix Seattle Seahawks' run defense? - Seattle Sports

The Seattle Seahawks had trouble stopping the run in 2022 without Bobby Wagner. With the legendary LB back, will they be better in 2023?

PHOTOS: Seahawks Hold Practice #9 On Sunday At The Virginia Mason Athletic Center - Seahawks.com

The Seahawks got back to the Virginia Mason Athletic Center for their ninth practice of Training Camp on Sunday, August 6, 2023.

Seattle Seahawks WR Jake Bobo Impressing Geno Smith at Camp: 'Confidence and Swag!' - Sports Illustrated Seattle Seahawks News, Analysis and More

As his stock rises with each passing day and he stakes his claim to a roster spot with the Seattle Seahawks, Jake Bobo continues to show there's more to getting open and catching passes in the NFL than speed.

Five Observations From Day 9 of 49ers Training Camp - Sports Illustrated San Francisco 49ers News, Analysis and More

Breaking down the top takeaways from Day 9 of San Francicso 49ers training camp.

Arizona Cardinals: Kyler Murray Low in NFL Tier Rankings - Sports Illustrated Arizona Cardinals News, Analysis and More

Insiders ranked Arizona Cardinals QB Kyler Murray the No. 13 quarterback in the NFL.

Rams OL depth chart: Alaric Jackson, Coleman Shelton winning camp battles - Turf Show Times

Did LA find a few diamonds in the rough, or does the starting OL lack premium talent?

What does the Rams' wide receiver group look like without Cooper Kupp? - ESPN

With Kupp set to miss 'several weeks' due to a hamstring injury, the Rams need to identify more playmakers.

'You Never Know!' Los Angeles Rams Update Cooper Kupp Hamstring Injury Status" Practive vs. Raiders? - Sports Illustrated LA Rams News, Analysis and More

"It’s not something that we expect to drag on,'' Rams coach Sean McVay says of Cooper Kupp's hamstring injury, adding accurately, "but you never know with the soft tissue stuff."

Inside Cowboys’ plan of attack to limit INTs, where Dak Prescott isn’t the only one with a new set of rules - Yahoo Sports

The Cowboys are shifting their offensive system more drastically than they have since Prescott earned his starting role in 2016.

Ryan Leaf looks nearly unrecognizable in new workout video - Larry Brown Sports

Former NFL quarterback Ryan Leaf was looking nearly unrecognizable in a new workout video that he posted this week.

Josh McDaniels: No concern about Jimmy Garoppolo's practice interceptions - NBC Sports

Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo was healthy enough to get on the field at the start of training camp, but his play in recent practices may show that he's still shaking off some rust from the extended layoff caused by last year's foot injury and subsequent surgery.

'Inside Training Camp Live' Buzz: Jets, Dalvin Cook waiting game continues; Vikings can't 'rely' on close wins - NFL.com

The 2023 regular season is just around the corner, and NFL Network has you covered with wall-to-wall training camp coverage each day starting at 10 a.m. ET.