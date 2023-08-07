Report: Seahawks signing USFL edge rusher

The Seattle Seahawks are always looking to improve the roster on the fringes, especially during the preseason when the games don’t count in the standings and those on the edge of the roster can show what they are capable of on the field. With the preseason opener against the Minnesota Vikings just days away, and outside linebacker Darrell Taylor having been seen with his arm in a sling at practice late last week, the Hawks are set to make a signing at EDGE according to a report from Aaron Wilson of KPRC2.

#Seahawks are signing outside linebacker Jordan Ferguson, per a league source @KPRC2 after working him out along with Chris Garrett — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) August 7, 2023

Interestingly, Jordan Ferguson had been linked to the Seahawks back in the spring, including an announced from the Middle Tennessee State football account that Ferguson would be heading to Seattle. In his final two seasons at MTSU he recorded 17.0 sacks and 33.5 TFLs.

After a special career as a Blue Raider, @JoFerg__ is headed to the @Seahawks! Good luck in Seattle, Jordan! #MiddleMade | #EATT pic.twitter.com/9ulR36jEC1 — Middle Tennessee Football (@MT_FB) April 30, 2023

However, when the Hawks announced the undrafted free agent class of 2023, Ferguson was not included in the list of 25 UDFAs signed by the club. Thus, after recording 2.5 sacks during the 2023 season for the Memphis Showboats of the USFL, Ferguson will now reportedly find his way to Seahawks training camp.

No reports yet on the corresponding move made to make room on the roster for Ferguson, but the logical guess is that rookie cornerback Andrew Whitaker, who suffered a patellar tendon injury in the mock game Friday, will be moved to injured reserve.