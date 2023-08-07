It’s come full circle for former Seattle Seahawks superstar cornerback Richard Sherman. Ten years ago, Sherman was verbally going off on Skip Bayless on ESPN...

And now he’s going to be debating with/yelling at Skip on a regular basis as part of Fox Sports 1’s ‘Undisputed’ morning program. This is according to New York Post’s Andrew Marchand, who added that Sherman will do roughly “50-100 shows per year, mostly during football season.” I hope Sherman is nevertheless prepped for shoehorned LeBron James discourse even if they’re talking about pickleball.

Sherman’s contract is not yet signed but he’s agreed to be a part of the show, which is in summer hiatus and in need of a new co-host after Shannon Sharpe’s departure. Undisputed is pretty much a year-round show so in addition to Sherman, rapper Lil’ Wayne will be a part of the debate rotation, and we might see Keyshawn Johnson as well since FS1 reportedly has interest in bringing him on board after he was laid off by ESPN.

This was a story that was reported back in July, and now it looks as if it’ll be a reality very soon. Sherman is also a studio analyst on ‘Thursday Night Football’ on Prime Video, so he’ll have double media duties during the NFL season.