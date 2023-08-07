NFL 2023 Preseason, Week 1: Seahawks face off against Vikings in exhibition opener

The Seattle Seahawks and Minnesota Vikings were both playoff teams last season, and they’ll be kicking off their respective 2023 preseasons against each other at Lumen Field in Seattle.

After exceeding expectations by finishing 9-8 and earning a wild card berth, the Seahawks are a trendy pick to reach the playoffs again if not make a deep postseason run. They’ve retained Geno Smith’s services after his inspirational 2022 campaign, and added both young, promising talent through the draft in Devon Witherspoon, Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Derick Hall, and Zach Charbonnet (among others), as well as established players like Dre’Mont Jones, Julian Love, and you might have heard of this Bobby Wagner fella. Unlike last year, we know who the Seahawks QB1 will be, but we don’t know the extent to which the starters will play in the preseason.

The Vikings won the NFC North under first-year head coach Kevin O’Connell, notching an impressive looking 13-4 record but somehow doing so with a negative point differential. All of their success in close games unraveled in the playoff loss to the New York Giants, and much like the Seahawks they’ve not won in the postseason since 2019. There’s been significant overhaul on the defensive side of the ball, but even on offense they’ve let go of Dalvin Cook in favor of Alexander Mattison, and released longtime receiver Adam Thielen.

As ever, it’s the preseason, so you’re going to be seeing a lot of reserves playing, and reserves to those reserves.

Odds

DraftKings Sportsbook has the Seahawks as a 4.5-point favorite, with the over/under currently at 35 points.

Game Coverage

Seahawks vs. Vikings airs live on KING-5 NBC in the Seattle-area at 7 PM PT on Thursday, August 10 with commentary from Kate Scott, Michael Robinson, and Michael Bennett. KIRO-FM 97.3/Seattle Sports 710 has the radio broadcast. Viewers out of market can watch the game live on NFL Network. This is the stream to follow for all of your Seahawks-Vikings game coverage.

This is the full list of local TV affiliates carrying Seahawks preseason games, likewise for radio.