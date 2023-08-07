The Seattle Seahawks may once again have some potentially bad injury news at the safety position.

During 11-on-11 drills, Joey Blount hurt himself on a tip drill play in the end zone. Blount had to leave the practice field on a cart, and his status is currently unknown.

Seahawks safety Joey Blount carted out of training camp practice 10. Looked like he jammed/slammed his lower back breaking up a pass in red-zone scrimmage — Gregg Bell (@gbellseattle) August 7, 2023

Joey Blount just carted off with what appeared to be a back injury. Was diving to try to corral a tipped pass in end zone. — Bob Condotta (@bcondotta) August 7, 2023

Pete Carroll was not made available to media for Monday’s practice, but the Seahawks have a public practice on Tuesday and we should have an update on Blount and any other injured Seahawks ahead of Thursday’s preseason opener against the Minnesota Vikings.

This unfortunate news comes just days after cornerback Andrew Whittaker ruptured his patellar tendon in the team’s annual mock game at Lumen Field. While Whittaker hasn’t been placed on injured reserve as of yet, he will have season-ending surgery.

Blount made the team as an undrafted free agent rookie out of Virginia last season, playing exclusively on special teams in 11 regular season games before being placed on IR in late December with a kneecap injury. This season was an opportunity to stake his claim for his first career defensive snaps, but the immediate concern right now is his health and that “carted off” isn’t as ominous at it sounds.