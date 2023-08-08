Two new Seahawks FOCO products have launched!

(Note: If you buy something from a referral link, Field Gulls may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.)

A brand new Seattle Seahawks season is nearly here, with preseason kicking off this Thursday. Our affiliate partners at FOCO have recently launched a couple of new officially licensed NFL products that you might be interested in!

The more recent launch is the Seahawks Gnome Bobblehead, which can fit anywhere from your front garden to your computer desk or the mini-football field you’ve created in your backyard! I don’t believe the gnome can play nose tackle, though.

Details

Features

Portrays gnome posing in his blue gameday uniform and holding a football, ready to hit the gridiron

Gnome wearing team-colored cap with team logo display, in case there were any doubts where your allegiances lie

Team-colored border of base that will look great in your collection

Football field, grass, and mushroom accents on top of base so this gnome is at home in his natural environment

Team name and team logo display on front of base for a little extra team spirit

Handcrafted

Hand painted

Measurements

Height: Approximately 9.5 in., base included

But wait! There’s more! The other Seahawks-themed gear is a three-pack friendship bracelet! You get the logo, the color scheme, the team name, the 12s, the whole shebang. These are currently on pre-order and include round-beaded and gem-beaded types.

Features

All-over team-colored design: These adult friendship bracelets are covered in the official Seattle Seahawks colors, so you can show your team spirit with pride.

Team logo displays: Our friendship bracelet patterns feature beads with team logo displays so everyone will know who you’re rooting for.

Thematic words displayed: Letter cubes are organized on a friendship bracelet string to display team-specific words and messages that will make sure your team spirit is always front and center.

Team-specific accents: Show everyone what a true fan looks like with cool friendship bracelet patterns that showcase elements specific to the Seattle Seahawks that diehard and casual fans alike will recognize and appreciate.

Round beads: Our team beaded bracelets showcase team-colored round beads to make sure your friendship bracelet matches with the rest of your attire, accessories, and jewelry.

Gem beads: Our team beaded bracelets showcase team-colored gem beads to make sure your friendship bracelet matches with the rest of your attire, accessories, and jewelry.

Special: Use promo code GULLS10 and get 10% off on in-stock items! These items are not eligible for this code yet but you will be able to use it on all other in-stock products, including Seahawks themed t-shirts, backpacks, water bottles, tumblers, and more!