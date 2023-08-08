 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Seahawks release first depth chart ahead of preseason opener

Few rookies in starting spots, unlike last year.

By Tyler Alsin
NFL: Seattle Seahawks Training Camp Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

Holy smokes the Seattle Seahawks have a preseason game this week. On Thursday they send their soon-to-be-cut guys to take on the backups for the Minnesota Vikings.

Heck yeah, football is upon us. The team also released the very first (unofficial!) depth chart of the 2023 season.

The way these ones tend to work is the overtly obvious slots are listed, with a great deal of “maybe” thrown around further down the chart, or with rookies.

On offense, Seattle lists Phil Haynes as the right guard starter, which is consistent with the reps he’s gotten in practice so far over Anthony Bradford or anyone else.

On the smokescreen side of things, Kenneth Walker is tops on the RB chart despite not playing a minute of time yet.

Defense has some interest: second-year Coby Bryant is indeed listed as backup safety. with Michael Jackson and Riq Woolen cornerback starters for the moment. You can get worked up over the defensive line if you wish; not recommended.

And, oh!? Jaxon Smith-Njigba listed as one of the kick returners, meaning (I think) they are serious about the looks they’ve been giving him thus far. I actually do believe they intend to try him out there a bit, despite some people’s concerns over injury risk.

Seattle and Minnesota face off on August 10 at 7:00 PM pacific time.

