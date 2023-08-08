Dee Eskridge gets into a training camp skirmish?! Another player carted off?! Geno playing free?! A lot going on with our Seattle Seahawks, including the season’s first depth chart. What are y’all seeing? Where would you change things? Does the depth chart make you more, less, or same excited for the 2023 season? First preseason game on Thursday. Let’s go!

HBD Mom

#np Rosalita by Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band

Seahawks News

Seahawks Depth Chart: Released! - Seaside Joe

The First "Unofficial" Depth Chart is OUT NOW! 8/7/2023

Seahawks 2023 training camp: 10 takeaways from Monday’s practice - Seahawks Wire

Today's was an eventful session, with a reported new level of physicality.

Mina Kimes, Doug Farrar discuss Seahawks’ 2022 red zone woes - Seahawks Wire

Watch Mina Kimes and Doug Farrar discuss Seattle's red zone woes from 2022 and how adding rookie wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba should help.

Seattle Seahawks Insider: Injury notes, what stands out from camp - Seattle Sports

Seattle Seahawks insider Maura Dooley breaks down where the team stands on the injury front, plus some highlights from training camp.

Training Camp Observations Day 10 - Seahawks.com

News, notes & observations from the 10th practice of Seahawks training camp.

What we’ve learned about the Seahawks: Geno Smith playing free, CB depth on display - The Athletic

A closer look at the player and roster trends that have emerged through nine practices with the first preseason game just days away.

FIGHT! Dee Eskridge Conflict, Joey Blount Injured, Carted Off: NFL Seattle Seahawks Tracker - Sports Illustrated Seattle Seahawks News, Analysis and More

Keep track of the Seattle Seahawks and the NFL additions and subtractions … news and moves and views …

NFC West News

49ers Dwight Clark Day: Brock Purdy dominates in the red zone on Day 10 - Niners Nation

Purdy impressed, and other updates from practice via Twitter.

Christian McCaffrey: It's great mastering the 49ers offense rather than just learning it - NBC Sports

Running back Christian McCaffrey had to do a lot of cramming after being traded to the 49ers in the middle of last season, but he doesn't have that problem this summer.

What the Plan is for Brock Purdy in the 49ers' First Preseason Game - Sports Illustrated San Francisco 49ers News, Analysis and More

The plan is now clear for Brock Purdy when the 49ers play in their first preseason game against the Raiders this Sunday.

Multiple Arizona Cardinals Improving Health, Practice Status - Sports Illustrated Arizona Cardinals News, Analysis and More

Arizona Cardinals rookie BJ Ojulari was one of a handful of players to improve their practice status at training camp today.

Inside the Arizona Cardinals' OL rookie duties - ESPN

Welcome to the NFL: Ordering coffees, sorting pads and keeping the snack fridge stocked are all part of being a rookie.

Cardinals training camp risers, fallers: Michael Wilson, Isaiah Simmons on the up - Revenge of the Birds

Who has looked good, and who could stand to improve during the first couple of week of Arizona Cardinals training camp.

Rams signing of John Johnson is further indictment of Les Snead’s draft - Turf Show Times

A day ago, Rams S Russ Yeast was a ‘prominent’ member of secondary. On Monday, LA signed John Johnson instead

'Learning' in Los Angeles: 'Learning' Los Angeles Rams 'Making Positive Strides' - Preseason Preview Vs. Chargers - Sports Illustrated LA Rams News, Analysis and More

The Los Angeles Rams are correcting last year's wrongs in Irvine, California, focusing on improving each day until their regular-season opener against the Seattle Seahawks Sept. 10.

Around The NFL

NFL: What each starting AFC QB needs to do to be successful in 2023 - Yahoo Sports

Here's some unsolicited advice for all 16 of the AFC's projected starters at football's most important position.

2023 NFL training camp: Position battles within AFC, NFC - ESPN

The Colts and Bucs have QB battles. The Chiefs, Dolphins, Texans, Raiders and Vikings are looking for starting cornerbacks.

NFL training camp 2023 live updates: Stroud gets the nod; Purdy held for preseason game - ESPN

The 49ers are holding Brock Purdy for preseason games, and the Texans gave the majority of first-team reps to the No. 2 pick before naming him the starter.

Move the Sticks: Takeaways from 49ers, Eagles, Steelers training camps - NFL.com

Daniel Jeremiah and Bucky Brooks are back with a new episode of Move the Sticks.

Top 100 Players of 2023, Nos. 10-1: Patrick Mahomes reigns supreme again - NFL.com

It's that time of year again, when NFL players cast their votes to identify the best in the league heading into the 2023 NFL season. Which players joined Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes from Nos. 10-1?

Quarterback Tiers: Patrick Mahomes, Tom Brady and the rest of the best of 10 years - The Athletic

Thirty-five quarterbacks have appeared in at least half of the QB Tiers surveys in the past decade. How do they stack up to each other?

'Inside Training Camp Live' Buzz: DeMeco Ryans forging new culture in Houston; Jaguars to play starters in preseason opener - NFL.com

The 2023 regular season is just around the corner, and NFL Network has you covered with wall-to-wall training camp coverage each day starting at 10 a.m. ET.

NFL training camp 2023: Anthony Richardson, George Pickens among nine players making the biggest waves - CBSSports.com

Here's a look at some of the players opening eyes at camp

Cowboys down to one kicker after camp competition gets ugly; Jerry Jones prefers rookie over veteran options? - CBSSports.com

Rookie Brandon Aubrey is now the only kicker on the roster after Dallas cut Tristan Vizcaino

Highest-graded undrafted player at every position in the PFF era | NFL News, Rankings and Statistics | PFF

Highlighting the best undrafted free agents since 2006, including quarterback Tony Romo and cornerback Chris Harris Jr.