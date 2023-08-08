The Seattle Seahawks have made more roster moves this week, signing defensive end Jordan Ferguson and releasing cornerback Andrew Whitaker.

The Seahawks signed DE Jordan Ferguson and waived CB Andrew Whitaker with an injury designation. Whitaker hurt his knee in the mock game last week. He'll revert to Seattle's IR list assuming he clears waivers. Ferguson (6-1, 269) is an undrafted rookie out of Middle Tennessee St. — Brady Henderson (@BradyHenderson) August 8, 2023

It’s a swap of 2023 undrafted defensive players this time around.

Whitaker’s is the unfortunate story, having ended his season due to a knee injury in the mock game last Friday. He played for the Houston Roughnecks in the XFL before receiving an invite to Seahawks minicamp.

Ferguson comes from Middle Tennessee State University, despite being an edge player. He was the MVP of the Hawaii Bowl while there, and actually rumored to have signed with Seattle post-draft, but wasn’t listed on the final report of undrafted signings.

Now he’s here, hoping for chance to prove something in the team’s first preseason game.

Seattle will likely opt to keep Whitaker on their Injured Reserve, as he’s shown good potential as a promising young player.