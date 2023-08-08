 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Seahawks Training Camp 2023: August 8 live stream, updates, and open thread

Watch and discuss the sixth day of 2023 Seahawks training camp public practices right here!

By Mookie Alexander Updated
/ new
NFL: Seattle Seahawks Training Camp Steven Bisig-USA TODAY Sports

Seattle Seahawks training camp for the 2023 NFL season is almost wrapped up!

We’re on the sixth day of streamed practices from the Virginia Mason Athletic Center in Renton. You can catch a free live stream of Tuesday’s practice session courtesy of the Seahawks’ YouTube channel and on Seahawks.com starting at 1:45pm PT. The live stream can be viewed in the video player below. It’s Military Day for today’s theme, and if you’re attending camp in-person, there’s a special event starting at about 3:45pm PT featuring local military members showing off their own NFL drill skills.

Local military will train like the Seattle Seahawks for a day at “USAA’s Salute to Service NFL Boot Camp.” During this once-in-a-lifetime experience at Seahawks training camp, 50 local military will compete in drills similar to those used by NFL coaches to evaluate NFL talent, including: the 40-yard dash, broad jump, three-cone shuttle, receiving gauntlet, and the QB arm challenge. This marks the seventh year that USAA and the Seahawks have hosted “USAA’s Salute to Service NFL Boot Camp.”

Once practice is over, we will have news and notes and the biggest quotes from the Seahawks coaching staff, as well as injury updates and any notable video highlights of the top moments.

Live Stream

(Check back later for the video)

Updates

Schedule

Tuesday, August 8 at 1:45 PM - Military Day

Sunday, August 13 at 10:30 AM - College + Alumni Day

Wednesday, August 16th at 1:45 PM - Kids Day (Final public practice)

Join the discussion in the comments below!

More From Field Gulls

Loading comments...