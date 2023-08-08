Seattle Seahawks training camp for the 2023 NFL season is almost wrapped up!

We’re on the sixth day of streamed practices from the Virginia Mason Athletic Center in Renton. You can catch a free live stream of Tuesday’s practice session courtesy of the Seahawks’ YouTube channel and on Seahawks.com starting at 1:45pm PT. The live stream can be viewed in the video player below. It’s Military Day for today’s theme, and if you’re attending camp in-person, there’s a special event starting at about 3:45pm PT featuring local military members showing off their own NFL drill skills.

Local military will train like the Seattle Seahawks for a day at “USAA’s Salute to Service NFL Boot Camp.” During this once-in-a-lifetime experience at Seahawks training camp, 50 local military will compete in drills similar to those used by NFL coaches to evaluate NFL talent, including: the 40-yard dash, broad jump, three-cone shuttle, receiving gauntlet, and the QB arm challenge. This marks the seventh year that USAA and the Seahawks have hosted “USAA’s Salute to Service NFL Boot Camp.”

Once practice is over, we will have news and notes and the biggest quotes from the Seahawks coaching staff, as well as injury updates and any notable video highlights of the top moments.

Live Stream

(Check back later for the video)

Updates

Michael Bennett talking to Uchenna Nwosu, tutoring Seahawks defensive linemen on foot and handwork on training camp day 11 ⁦@thenewstribune⁩ pic.twitter.com/HIrcTpocR0 — Gregg Bell (@gbellseattle) August 8, 2023

Pete Carroll talking to Jody Allen. pic.twitter.com/JEvuTujIBT — Bob Condotta (@bcondotta) August 8, 2023

Doesn’t look like Devon Witherspoon is practicing today. He didn’t finish practice yesterday. Don’t see Riq Woolen out here either. — Dugar, Michael-Shawn (@MikeDugar) August 8, 2023

Coby Bryant back working with starters at nickel today with Witherspoon out. — Bob Condotta (@bcondotta) August 8, 2023

Witherspoon watched the final few periods of yesterday’s practice from the sideline. Looked like he had a wrap on his leg. Also still out: CB Riq Woolen, RB Kenny McIntosh, WR Dareke Young, OLB Darrell Taylor, LB Vi Jones. Don’t see DTs Myles Adams or Cam Young practicing either. — Brady Henderson (@BradyHenderson) August 8, 2023

Upon further review, Lockett is getting some team snaps today. First time in a few days. https://t.co/GKLb3tiSrh — Bob Condotta (@bcondotta) August 8, 2023

Good back and forth between starting O and D in red zone blitz just now.



Geno threw a couple 3rd/GL TDs — one to JSN, another to DK, a back-shoulder fade vs Tre Brown.



Final play: Tre PBU against DK in the end zone. — Dugar, Michael-Shawn (@MikeDugar) August 8, 2023

Devon Witherspoon out today, watching from sideline after he had a wrap on his left leg yesterday.



Undrafted rookie Jonathan Sutherland second straight day with the 1s, dime DB with Coby Bryant in Seahawks’ red-zone scrimmage @thenewstribune — Gregg Bell (@gbellseattle) August 8, 2023

Drew Lock getting some 11-on-11 snaps with the starting offensive line today, in prep for Thursday’s preseason opener vs Minnesota. Don’t be stunned of Geno Smith doesn’t play at all. @thenewstribune — Gregg Bell (@gbellseattle) August 8, 2023

Schedule

Tuesday, August 8 at 1:45 PM - Military Day

Sunday, August 13 at 10:30 AM - College + Alumni Day

Wednesday, August 16th at 1:45 PM - Kids Day (Final public practice)

Join the discussion in the comments below!