News, notes, and highlights from Day 11 of Seahawks training camp

The Seattle Seahawks are just about 48 hours away from their preseason opener against the Minnesota Vikings, having completed Tuesday’s public training camp practice at the Virginia Mason Athletic Center (VMAC) in Renton. There was one minor roster transaction to note prior to practice, but during practice there were several familiar names who did not participate in drills.

News

Andrew Whitaker waived with injury designation

The UDFA corner ruptured his patella tendon in Friday’s mock game, which will require season-ending surgery. Whitaker will revert to injured reserve if he clears waivers, which is probably what will happen. Defensive end Jordan Ferguson will take his spot on the roster.

Jody Allen, Bert Kolde attend training camp

Why yes, Seahawks chair and vice-chair were at camp today for the first time. They’re pretty much in the news whenever there’s talk of selling the Seahawks or Portland Trail Blazers, which will happen eventually, but not any time soon.

Seahawks chair Jody Allen, vice chair Bert Kolde from Vulcan Inc here at Seahawks training camp day 11



Blitz just hugged Jody Allen.

Notes

Devon Witherspoon among several held out of practice

The rookie cornerback ended Monday’s practice with a wrap around his left leg, and didn’t practice on Tuesday. He’d entered the NFL Draft dealing with a hamstring issue, so we’ll see if this means he won’t play on Thursday against the Minnesota Vikings. Coby Bryant took first-team nickel snaps in his absence.

Damien Lewis, Dee Eskridge, Joey Blount, Cameron Young, and Vi Jones also sat out. Blount was carted off with a back issue on Monday but we haven’t had any updates since then, so perhaps no news is good news in terms of injury severity.

On the plus side, Tyler Lockett returned.

Some notes from Seahawks practice today...



WR Tyler Lockett was back in limited fashion. CB Devon Witherspoon, WR Dee Eskridge, S Joey Blount, NT Cameron Young, LB Vi Jones were among new players sitting out.



G Damien Lewis was absent again today as well.

Jake Bobo gets first-team reps with other receivers out

Every year it feels like the Seahawks roster a UDFA wide receiver who makes noise as a potential breakout player, much in the way we saw with Doug Baldwin back in 2011. This year it’s UCLA’s Jake Bobo who’s among the camp standouts, and with no practice for Eskridge or Dareke Young, and limited reps for Tyler Lockett, that’s afforded Bobo some first-team time.

Evan Brown establishes lead in competition for starting center

After over a week of alternating first-team center snaps with rookie Olu Oluwatimi, it’s pretty established at this point that Brown has the lead and it’s his job to lose. He took first-team snaps on Monday after getting those reps on Friday, and nothing changed on Tuesday.

Drew Lock gets some first-team run

From Gregg Bell of the The News Tribune:

For the first time in training camp, backup Drew Lock got plays as the quarterback for the starting offense. That suggests Lock will start and Smith will watch Thursday night. Wednesday is a light practice typical of a day before a game, even an exhibition one.

No QB competition this time around, so this is Drew Lock’s chance for extended preseason playing time from the looks of things. Cody Thompson also played with the first-team offense, and Jon Rhattigan has gotten starter reps at middle linebacker.

In other words, the established first-team players likely won’t see any game time on Thursday against the Minnesota Vikings, if at all in this preseason.

Highlights

This dime from Geno Smith to DK Metcalf was covered by Tre Brown. There were claims of a pushoff, and this video doesn’t give us a great chance to (over)analyze it, but you be the judge.

Drew Lock’s deep shot to Cody Thompson beat (I think, Lance Boykin) down the field

If it’s not Boykin (No. 18) then it’s Coby Bryant (No. 8).

Drew Lock uncorks a pass DEEP to Cody Thompson

