Cigar Thoughts Podcast, Episode 94: Antonio Cromartie

The All Pro defensive back lights up and sits down with Jacson and Mike to discuss what makes a DB successful in the NFL (3:35), his love for Riq Woolen (19:32), and the depth of Seattle’s secondary including Devon Witherspoon (27:10), Quandre Diggs (36:08), and Jamal Adams (40:41). Plus, why Cro thinks this year’s Seahawks team will be even better (53:04).

