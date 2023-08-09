Seahawks Reacts Survey: Preseason confidence check-in

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Seattle Seahawks fans and fans across the country.

After a brief summer hiatus, we’ve got a new Seahawks Reacts Survey ahead of Thursday’s preseason opener against the Minnesota Vikings.

It’s preseason so we’re taking things slowly to start, and will ratchet up the questions as we get through the exhibitions. The usual question about whether you’re confident in the direction of the franchise kicks things off. Many of you have answered this one on a regular basis, but for those new to Reacts the answers are “Yes” and “No.”

The other question is all about the 2023 draft class. Which rookie draft pick are you most eager to see in Seahawks preseason action? I’ve listed literally everyone taken from Devon Witherspoon all the way down to Kenny McIntosh.

