In Today’s Links: what will be different for Geno in 2023, Seattle Seahawks depth chart analysis, league-wide analysis, takeaways and more! Tomorrow the Seahawks play the Vikings in pre-season opener. Are you excited?

Seahawks News

Seahawks-Vikings: 3 players competing for important jobs - Seaside Joe

3peat to Compete: These players want to slide up before the season starts, 8/8/2023

Rost: Thanks to Jackson, Seahawks have a good problem on D - Seattle Sports

The Seattle Seahawks have a problem, Stacy Rost says, but thankfully it's a good one. That's thanks to CB Michael Jackson.

What may be different for Geno in Year 2 as Seahawks' starter - Seattle Sports

NFL analyst Mark Schlereth joined Wyman & Bob to talk about Seattle Seahawks QB Geno Smith and his second year as the Hawks' starter.

Seattle Seahawks Release 1st Depth Chart Ahead of Preseason Game 1: Any ‘Surprises’? - Sports Illustrated Seattle Seahawks News, Analysis and More

While training camp depth charts rarely paint a fully accurate picture and most starters won't play anyway, the Seattle Seahawks released their first one of the 2023 season on Monday with few eye-opening revelations.

Tracking Jaxon Smith-Njigba’s every move for one day at Seahawks training camp - The Athletic

Smith-Njigba has quickly established a rapport with Geno Smith, in no small part because of his attention to details at practice.

NFC West News

49ers news: Trey Lance listed as a backup on first unofficial depth chart - Niners Nation

It’s time to overreact

Analyzing Day 11 of the 2023 49ers QB Competition - Sports Illustrated San Francisco 49ers News, Analysis and More

Breaking down Day 11 of the San Francisco 49ers quarterback competition.

Arizona Cardinals Get Physical as Training Camp Nears End - Sports Illustrated Arizona Cardinals News, Analysis and More

Let's get physical, said the great Arizona Cardinals DL Leki Fotu.

Cardinals’ depth chart for Week 1 of 2023 pre-season: Kyler Murrray, Zach Ertz starters - Revenge of the Birds

What are the surprises and takeaways for the Arizona Cardinals as they head into their. first preseason game of 2023?

Los Angeles Rams release first depth chart of 2023: Who’s starting? - Turf Show Times

Rams release a depth chart with interesting news on Tutu Atwell, Puka Nacua, and Kobie Turner

Los Angeles Rams' Matthew Stafford 'Hated Not Being Out There' Last Season - Sports Illustrated LA Rams News, Analysis and More

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford revealed how much he "missed" playing football after suffering a season-ending spinal contusion in Week 11.

Around The NFL

Baker Mayfield showing very worrisome trend during training camp - Larry Brown Sports

Quarterback Baker Mayfield has shown some concerning signs so far during Tampa Bay Buccaneers' training camp.

Vikings will honor Bud Grant with jersey patch for Week One, helmet sticker rest of year - NBC Sports

The legendary coach died in March at the age of 95.

Chargers tout Justin Herbert's Philip Rivers-like command of new offense under Kellen Moore - Yahoo Sports

New coordinator Kellen Moore wants to make the Chargers offensive more explosive, and Justin Herbert is the right guy for the job.

NFL training camp 2023 live updates: Joint practices get underway - ESPN

The Falcons visited the Dolphins and the Giants dropped in on the Lions as the first joint practices of 2023 started Tuesday. Here are the best photos, videos and notes from across the NFL.

Trotter: NFL head coaches providing opportunities team owners are not - The Athletic

Vrabel's announcement that Terrell Williams will handle head-coaching duties Saturday is meaningful, but owners haven't been as proactive.

Unofficial depth chart takeaways: First-round QBs trend towards starting Week 1, Bijan Robinson listed as RB3 - CBSSports.com

Here's a look at some of the recently released unofficial depth charts across the NFL

NFL training camp roundup: Highlights and storylines from Aug. 8 | NFL News, Rankings and Statistics | PFF

All the key storylines from the day's training camp practices.