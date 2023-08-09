During the regular season, the Seattle Seahawks can be viewed on FOX or CBS, as well as on national television through ESPN/ABC, NBC, and occasionally the NFL Network. In preseason, however, every team has its games air on a local flagship station. In the case of the Seahawks, KING-5 NBC in Seattle is the home network, which includes rights to preseason games.
Of course, not everyone lives in the Seattle-area where they can watch KING-5, but there’s good news! There are several local affiliates across Washington, Oregon, Idaho, Alaska, and Hawaii where you can catch Seahawks preseason games live. Bad luck to those living in Montana.
Bookmark this because it will come in handy if you live in any of these areas. For our Canadian residents, if you have (for instance) a Rogers cable television subscription in British Columbia, Alberta, or Manitoba, you should be able to get either the NBC Seattle or FOX Spokane affiliates that would carry Seahawks preseason games.
Seattle Seahawks Washington Television Stations
Seattle KING – 5 NBC (Flagship station)
Spokane KAYU - 28 FOX
Tri-Cities KFFX - 11 FOX
Yakima KCYU - 41 FOX
Seahawks Oregon Television Stations
Bend KFXO - 39 FOX
Eugene KLSR - 34 FOX
Medford KMVU - 26 FOX
Portland KPTV - 12 FOX
Seahawks Idaho Television Stations
Boise KIVI - 6 ABC
Twin Falls KSAW - 52 ABC
Sun Valley KSAW - 52 ABC
Seahawks Alaska Television Stations
Anchorage KYUR - 13 ABC
Fairbanks KATN - 2 ABC
Juneau KJUD - 8 ABC
Seahawks Hawaii Television Stations
Honolulu KHNL - 13 NBC
Click the link below for radio network affiliates, which includes Montana!
