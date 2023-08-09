 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Report: Seahawks signing former Dolphins UDFA nose tackle

Waived when the Dolphins signed Da’Shawn Hand, Montalvo brings another big body to the defensive line.

By John Gilbert
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: OCT 02 UCF at Navy Photo by Mark Goldman/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Seattle Seahawks are set to open their 2023 preseason Thursday when they host the Minnesota Vikings at Lumen Field, and one of the biggest areas of concern for fans through the offseason has been the defensive front. In particular, the interior of the defensive line has been front and center for much of the offseason debate, following a 2022 campaign that saw the Hawks run defense gashed, followed by an offseason that has seen the departures of Al Woods, Quinton Jefferson, Poona Ford and Shelby Harris.

It’s been no secret that many fans have been anticipating a splash signing at the position for much of the offseason, but to date the names the Hawks have added have not carried the big names many fans had hoped for. That apparently is not set to change Wednesday, when a report from Aaron Wilson of KPRC2 indicates the Seahawks are set to add an undrafted free agent rookie who was recently waived by the Miami Dolphins.

Anthony Montalvo spent six seasons at UCF, including redshirting as a freshman in 2017 when he was teammates with former Seahawks special teamer Shaquem Griffin. In five seasons at UCF, the 6’3”, 290 nose tackle recorded a half dozen sacks and 17.0 tackles for loss.

In order to make room for Montalvo, the Seahawks waived outside linebacker Joshua Onujiogu with an injury designation.

Onujiogu will go through waivers, and will revert to the Seahawks injured reserve should he go unclaimed.

