Report: Seahawks signing former Dolphins UDFA nose tackle

The Seattle Seahawks are set to open their 2023 preseason Thursday when they host the Minnesota Vikings at Lumen Field, and one of the biggest areas of concern for fans through the offseason has been the defensive front. In particular, the interior of the defensive line has been front and center for much of the offseason debate, following a 2022 campaign that saw the Hawks run defense gashed, followed by an offseason that has seen the departures of Al Woods, Quinton Jefferson, Poona Ford and Shelby Harris.

It’s been no secret that many fans have been anticipating a splash signing at the position for much of the offseason, but to date the names the Hawks have added have not carried the big names many fans had hoped for. That apparently is not set to change Wednesday, when a report from Aaron Wilson of KPRC2 indicates the Seahawks are set to add an undrafted free agent rookie who was recently waived by the Miami Dolphins.

#Seahawks signing former #Dolphins defensive tackle Anthony Montalvo, per a league source. Montalvo was playing wll in Miami before being released when they signed Da'Shawn Hand — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) August 9, 2023

Anthony Montalvo spent six seasons at UCF, including redshirting as a freshman in 2017 when he was teammates with former Seahawks special teamer Shaquem Griffin. In five seasons at UCF, the 6’3”, 290 nose tackle recorded a half dozen sacks and 17.0 tackles for loss.

In order to make room for Montalvo, the Seahawks waived outside linebacker Joshua Onujiogu with an injury designation.

The @Seahawks made two roster transactions this morning. https://t.co/z7JVs3wud4 — Seahawks PR (@seahawksPR) August 9, 2023

Onujiogu will go through waivers, and will revert to the Seahawks injured reserve should he go unclaimed.