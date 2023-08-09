Injury Update: Vi Jones has legit ankle injury

Whenever Pete Carroll gives an injury update on a member of the Seattle Seahawks, fans hope to avoid the dreaded ‘L’ word. Unfortunately, while speaking with the media Wednesday ahead of the Hawks taking the field for the preseason opener against the Minnesota Vikings Thursday night at Lumen Field, Carroll broke out the L word for the first time this preseason.

What exactly it means for second year outside linebacker Vi Jones and his spot on the roster is uncertain, but what is certain is that injuries are taking a toll on the defensive front this preseason.

Carroll: Legit ankle sprain for Vi Jones. Will be a couple weeks. #Seahawks — Aaron Levine (@AaronLevine_) August 9, 2023

Obviously, the fact that Carroll used the word legit probably means that Jones won’t be on the field anytime soon, but further clarification could help determine exactly how much time Jones could miss. Specifically, high ankle sprains are notorious for healing slower than low ankle sprains, and a legit high ankle sprain at this point in time could keep Jones off the field through mid to late September.

Field Gulls will work to keep readers updated on Jones’ injury, and his status in the coming days and weeks.