The Seattle Seahawks’ top 2023 draft pick will miss some time with yet another hamstring injury.

Pete Carroll told reporters on Wednesday that rookie cornerback Devon Witherspoon, who has missed the last three practices, won’t play in Thursday’s preseason opener against the Minnesota Vikings. It’s the same leg Witherspoon had a hamstring injury earlier this year, which caused him to miss part of rookie minicamp.

The good news is that it appears to be minor and since we’re in preseason, it’s a “better safe than sorry” approach that shouldn’t jeopardize Witherspoon’s availability for the start of the regular season.

Pete Carroll on DB Devon Witherspoon who sat out of a few practices this week:

“He had a little hammy thing again. Same area different spot, he’s moving around a little bit but we have to be careful here.” pic.twitter.com/7meBHWlfZc — Alyssa Charlston (@Alyssacharlston) August 9, 2023

It’s hard to ignore that both of Seattle’s first-round picks were coming off hamstring injuries prior to getting picked. Jaxon Smith-Njigba barely played his final season at Ohio State due to his hamstring, but unlike Witherspoon he’s been consistently available at training camp.

In the meantime, we’ll have to wait a little longer to see Witherspoon in action as part of the Seahawks’ bright, young secondary.