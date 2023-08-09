For much of the offseason many fans of the Seattle Seahawks waited impatiently for the Hawks to bring back one of the many free agent defensive linemen who had played for the team in 2022. One by one they were removed from the market, as Al Woods and Quinton Jefferson signed with the New York Jets, while Poona Ford agreed to a contract with the Buffalo Bills.

That left just defensive tackle Shelby Harris, who had been acquired as part of the trade that sent Russell Wilson to the Denver Broncos, on the free agent market. Amid restructuring the contracts of Tyler Lockett and Quandre Diggs over the summer, combined with the cap space created with the extension of Uchenna Nwosu, many were certain the signing of Harris was imminent. However, a report from Jordan Schultz Wednesday afternoon appears to bring to an end the hopes of a Seattle reunion for Harris.

Breaking: Free agent DT Shelby Harris is signing with the #Browns, per sources.



Harris was with the #Seahawks last season after being included in the Russell Wilson trade. Highly productive player whose racked up 24.5 sacks and 40 TFLs in his career. pic.twitter.com/o484huLLs9 — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) August 9, 2023

How well the youngsters the Seahawks have gathered, including Mike Morris, Cameron Young, Anthony Montalvo and others, can perform in filling the void left by the departures of Woods, Harris, Jefferson and Ford remains to be seen when the Hawks take to the field in 2023.