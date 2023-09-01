Pre-Snap Reads 9/1: Seahawks sign 3 to practice squad

6 days til the NFL season kicks off. 9 days til our Seattle Seahawks face off against the Los Angeles Rams. The practice squad shuffle continues and I imagine soon the roster will be set.

Seahawks News

Rams Cooper Kupp likely OUT vs. Seahawks in Week 1 - Seaside Joe

Rams WR is probably OUT and other Seahawks news: Seaside Joe 1643

Seahawks practice squad tracker: 3 new players in, Holton Ahlers, Greg Eiland out - Seahawks Wire

Here's the full list of 16 players on the squad right now.

Seahawks Round-Up - Michael Dickson Named To CBS Sports' Preseason All-NFL Team - Seahawks.com

With the 2023 season preparing to kick off, CBS Sports acknowledges standout Seattle punter Michael Dickson.

Seahawks Sign Three To Practice Squad - Seahawks.com

The Seahawks added three players to their practice squad Thursday.

Seattle Seahawks P Michael Dickson Named to CBS Sports Preseason All-NFL Team - Sports Illustrated Seattle Seahawks News, Analysis and More

Last month, in CBS Sports' ranking of the top 10 punters in the NFL, Seahawks specialist Michael Dickson earned the No. 1 spot. And now, Dickson has also been named to the CBS Sports' Preseason All-NFL Team.

NFC West News

B/R Says Arizona Cardinals Will Regret Cutting Colt McCoy - Sports Illustrated Arizona Cardinals News, Analysis and More

Bleacher Report says the Arizona Cardinals will regret cutting Colt McCoy.

49ers Run Defense is a Concern Heading Into the Regular Season - Sports Illustrated San Francisco 49ers News, Analysis and More

The run defense in the preseason was a liability for the 49ers, which makes it concerning heading into the regular season.

49ers news: John Lynch & Adam Peters named top 5 evaluators - Niners Nation

The Athletic’s annual NFL agent survey deems the 49ers’ front office as trustworthy.

Rams final 2023 roster set; Steve Avila, Puka Nacua ready for big roles - Turf Show Times

Steve Avila, Puka Nacua, and Byron Young should play major roles for 2023 LA Rams on final 53-man roster

‘The Superpowers!’ Los Angeles Rams Reveal Stetson Bennett Backup Move - Sports Illustrated LA Rams News, Analysis and More

Los Angeles Rams general manager Les Snead explained why the team decided that rookie Stetson Bennett was ready to be the team's backup quarterback.

Around The NFL

Andy Reid once got idea for touchdown play from janitor - Larry Brown Sports

Andy Reid is a football junkie and always looking for new ideas and he even used a play given to him by a janitor.

Derrick Henry: Running backs just want their share - NBC Sports

They remain fan favorites, and in many cases they are the best athlete on the team.

After injuries, Saints WR Michael Thomas eyes NFL comeback - ESPN

After almost 1,100 days since Michael Thomas' first setback that derailed his career, the Saints have "zero concerns" about him heading into season.

2023 NFL season: One potential first-time Pro Bowler from each NFC team - NFL.com

Kevin Patra identifies one prime candidate from each NFC team to earn a first Pro Bowl nod in 2023. Will Cowboys WR Brandin Cooks finally get his due in Year 10? Which up-and-coming Lions player has the best chance to receive the honor?

2023 NFL division winner odds, picks: Buying Jaguars and Saints, plus more staff predictions - CBSSports.com

Check out all of our best bets to win division titles in 2023