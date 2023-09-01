If Devon Witherspoon’s hamstring injury is cause for concern among Seattle Seahawks fans, it’s certainly of greater importance to the Los Angeles Rams that Super Bowl MVP Cooper Kupp is healthy.

Kupp hurt his hamstring during training camp and the expectation was that he’d miss a few weeks. On Thursday, it was revealed that the star receiver has suffered a setback that will surely make his availability of the Week 1 matchup in Seattle very much uncertain.

Coach McVay provides an update injury on Cooper Kupp. pic.twitter.com/vZ5l2geDhZ — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) August 31, 2023

“He got a little muscle strain so we’re kinda taking it day by day,” Rams head coach Sean McVay said.

“I would probably call it a setback.”

We’re only nine days from the game so we’ll obviously be monitoring his status in the practice report as much as we probably will with Devon Witherspoon.

This would be the third game in a row that Kupp has missed against Seattle, having missed both matchups last season with an ankle sprain. It’s no secret that the Rams roster barely resembles the Super Bowl team from two seasons ago, but Kupp is one of the few constants and it’s obviously a big deal if he can’t play.

I say this all with caution knowing the Seahawks had one hell of a time trying to beat a severely depleted Rams team last year, likewise the mediocre Rams teams against the height of the Legion of Boom Seahawks squads.