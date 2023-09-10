At last, the 2023 Seattle Seahawks season is here!

Fresh off a surprise playoff appearance in 2022 under quarterback Geno Smith, the Seahawks open their 2023 campaign against the Los Angeles Rams, the same team Seattle needed to beat in Week 18 to qualify for the postseason. Seattle swept a depleted Rams side but it was far from easy, with the two wins coming by a combined 7 points.

This looks like a rebuilding season for Sean McVay’s Rams, whose roster scarcely resembles what it was when it won the Super Bowl just two seasons ago. Matthew Stafford and Aaron Donald are still there, as is Cooper Kupp, but Kupp is out for this one with a hamstring injury. The secondary is inexperienced and revamped, while last year’s starting linebacker Bobby Wagner is now back with the Seahawks.

If the Rams are not expected to be a playoff team after a 5-12 injury-riddled disaster of a title defense, there is great belief that Pete Carroll’s group will return to the postseason and perhaps even win a playoff game for the first time since 2019. Some story for a team that figured to be heading for the abyss after trading Russell Wilson away. We may not see first-round rookie Devon Witherspoon due to injury, but we will see fellow first-rounder Jaxon Smith-Njigba, second-rounders Derick Hall and Zach Charbonnet, and many others as part of the Seahawks’ latest exciting draft class.

Here are all the details fans need on this regular season opener, including broadcast information, streaming options, radio commentary and more:

TV Schedule

Date: Sunday, September 10, 2023

Time: 4:25 PM ET/1:25 PM PT

Channel: FOX (Coverage map here)

Announcers: Kevin Kugler and Mark Sanchez (sideline reporter: Laura Okmin)

Location: Lumen Field | Seattle, Washington

Radio: 710 Seattle Sports / 97.3 KIRO FM (click here for additional radio affiliates outside of the Seattle area)

Radio Announcers: Steve Raible and Dave Wyman (Reporter: Jen Mueller)

Online Streaming: NFL+ | FOX Sports | Fubo.tv | Sling TV | Hulu TV | YouTube TV

Seahawks roster: Click here

Opponent Blog: Turf Show Times

Odds

The Seahawks are 5-point favorites according to DraftKings Sportsbook. The over/under point spread is listed at 46.

Seattle Seahawks 2023 Schedule

September

Week 1, 9/10: vs. Los Angeles Rams (1:25 PM PT, FOX)

Week 2, 9/17: at Detroit Lions (10 AM PT, FOX)

Week 3, 9/24: vs. Carolina Panthers (1:05 PM PT, CBS )

October

Week 4, 10/2 (Monday Night Football): at New York Giants (5:15 PM PT, ESPN)

Week 5, 10/8: BYE

Week 6, 10/15: at Cincinnati Bengals (10 AM PT, CBS)

Week 7, 10/22: vs. Arizona Cardinals (1:05 PM PT, FOX)

Week 8, 10/29: vs. Cleveland Browns (1:05 PM PT, FOX)

November

Week 9, 11/5: at Baltimore Ravens (10 AM PT, CBS)

Week 10, 11/12: vs. Washington Commanders (1:25 PM PT, FOX)

Week 11, 11/19: at Los Angeles Rams (1:25 PM PT, CBS)

Week 12, 11/23 (Thanksgiving Thursday): vs. San Francisco 49ers (5:20 PM PT, NBC)

Week 13, 11/30 (Thursday Night Football): at Dallas Cowboys (5:15 PM PT, Amazon Prime)

December

Week 14, 12/10: at San Francisco 49ers (1:05 PM PT, FOX)

Week 15, 12/17: vs Philadelphia Eagles (1:25 PM PT, FOX)

Week 16, 12/24: at Tennessee Titans (10 AM PT, CBS)

Week 17, 12/31: vs. Pittsburgh Steelers (1:05 PM PT, FOX)

January

Week 18, 1/7: at Arizona Cardinals (1:25 PM PT, network TBD)