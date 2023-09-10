2023 NFL Season: Week 1 early games open thread

Football is here! Football is back! Many will be watching seven hours of commercial-free football on NFL RedZone, but for Seattle Seahawks fans it’ll probably be a maximum of three, because Seattle is in the 1 pm window against the Los Angeles Rams.

Our other two NFC West rivals are in the 10 am kickoff time slot, so we’ll be paying attention to them to some degree. The Arizona Cardinals take on the Washington Commanders, who will probably be one of the most popular Survivor League picks if you believe Arizona will lose damn near every game. Far more intriguing is what the San Francisco 49ers do against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Last year the Niners dropped a rainy, ugly road opener to the Chicago Bears with Trey Lance at the helm. How will Brock Purdy look following his surgery? Will the defense take a step back with Demeco Ryans now in Houston and a few key contributors parting ways in free agency?

Enjoy the first Sunday of the 2023 NFL season! Our picks via Tallysight are below: