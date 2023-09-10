Today is the day. Game one of the 2023 season has arrived and our Seattle Seahawks will soon be facing the Rams at home. Last season’s surprise success has parlayed itself rather organically into a growing excitement amongst critics and fans alike for a young, fast, and hungry Seattle team. Whether or not the ‘Hawks will fulfill their destiny has yet to be scene, of course. Each snap, each week gets us closer to answering questions that have been brewing for months. It’s go time, baby. Game 1. See you on the other side.

Seahawks News

NFC West News

Around The NFL

