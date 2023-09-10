Following Field Gulls on social media!

As a new Seattle Seahawks season kicks off, we thought it’d be a good time to note where we can be found on social media, whether through our personal accounts or the main Field Gulls hub. Not all of us are active on these sites but this is just an FYI.

X aka the bird app formerly known as Twitter

Field Gulls: @FieldGulls

Mookie Alexander: @mookiealexander

John P. Gilbert: @JohnPGilbertNFL

Tyler Alsin: @TylerjAlsin

Diane Taylor: @SeaDeeTaylor

John Fraley: @johndavidfraley

Devin Csigi: @FieldGullsDevin

Frank T. Raines: @Frank_T_Raines

Terrance Robinson: @thadisrad

Jacson Bevens: @JacsonBevens

Samuel Gold: @SamuelRGold

Alaric10000: @alaric10000

I run the Field Gulls account, which includes live commentary of every Seahawks game in addition to posting our articles on there. Once upon a time auto-promoting articles used to be done automatically, but changes to the bird app killed that function.

Facebook

https://www.facebook.com/fieldgulls/

Field Gulls is updated daily with the latest articles, and occasionally some other posts that don’t make it to the main website.

Threads

https://www.threads.net/@field_gulls

Don’t ever expect updates on here unless absolutely forced to. It’s a backstop in case X ever becomes completely unusable. For what it’s worth, our Instagram page is dormant and I don’t anticipate us using that any time soon.

YouTube

https://www.youtube.com/@FieldGulls-nw4gc

Okay so funny story, we have three YouTube accounts and I’ve been unable to access our actual verified one because it was dormant for an eternity. If by any chance this can be rectified then this will be updated. In the meantime, I’ve started a 3rd iteration of a Field Gulls YouTube channel, so follow that because I’ll be doing semi-regular videos there throughout the season.

And that’s about it! Like, subscribe, follow, do whatever you want with this information! If anything changes we’ll update this page or write up a new one if there are drastic changes.